DPA Microphones Unveils New d:screet™ Slim at AES 2015

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 29, 2015 — DPA Microphones is excited to announce its new d:screet™ Slim Microphone at AES 2015 (Booth 727). Developed in response to a growing need, especially from the film industry, for a near-invisible bodyworn microphone, d:screet™ Slim features the company’s omnidirectional capsule element in a flat head, a slender cable and an exciting new button-hole mount accessory. Currently in beta-test stages with some of the industry’s most prominent sound engineers, this new solution is already gaining rave reviews.

The microphone’s new button-hole mount, which comes as an enclosed accessory, provides a 90-degree sound input angle, allowing the cable to lay flat against a surface rather than sticking straight out. It is also designed to fit into a space as small as two millimeters. The combination of the size and available accessories increases the number of mounting solutions as it can be placed virtually anywhere without being seen.

“After speaking with our users and colleagues in the industry, we took a closer look at how microphones were being concealed and developed a completely new and unique way we could address this requirement,” explains Mikkel Nymand, product manager for DPA Microphones. “The result was a microphone that is more easily hidden under clothes, a big necessity for television and film production. The nice thing about the new design is that it leaves a flatter footprint, but with the same high-quality sound for which DPA is known.”

The d:screet™ 4060 capsule with high sensitivity and the 4061 capsule with low sensitivity used on the d:screet™ Slim offer exceptional audio quality with low self-noise. As with all DPA microphones, this latest solution is compatible with all major wireless adapters. It is available in four color options – beige, white, black and brown. A refinement of DPAs currently available concealer solution is also being unveiled and features a separable construction, meaning that the concealer top can be divided from the concealer base allowing the base to be kept fixed at the clothing allowing the top part to be removed independently.

With each concealer comes a unique new detachable space bracket securing distance to the clothing. This space bracket clicks in and out of the concealer top.

Also, a detachable clothing clip for the concealer base allows for hidden mounting of any d:screet™ Miniature Mic in a shirt.

“Most sound professionals are already familiar with DPA’s d:screet™ solution,” adds Nymand. “The d:screet™ Slim will now provide them with infinitely new possibilities. We’re especially excited to reach audio professionals who have always wanted the DPA sound, but needed an even more unobtrusive solution.”

The d:screet™ Slim Miniature Microphone will be available for delivery by the end of 2015.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.