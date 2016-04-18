DPA Microphones’ New D:Facto™ Handheld Microphone Makes North American Debut at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2016 – DPA Microphones is showcasing its new linear version of the hugely popular d:facto™ Handheld Microphone range at NAB 2016 (Booth C3336). The new mic is dubbed the d:facto™ Linear Vocal Microphone. DPA will also be highlighting the GM1600 Gooseneck – a new mount for its d:screet™ Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones.

Already the vocal microphone of choice for artists such as Sting and Stevie Wonder, the new version has an extremely linear frequency response compared to the original d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, which features a boost at 12kHz. The new d:facto™ is for sound engineers who prefer a truly uncolored sound, giving them free range to EQ as much or as little as they see fit. Featuring a new capsule with an isolation-optimized supercardioid polar pattern that is specifically designed to augment the human vocal range, the d:facto™ Linear Vocal Microphone combines the very best of cardioid and supercardioid directional characteristics, just like the original d:facto™ Vocal Microphone. This ensures complete focus on the sound source with minimal bleed, delivering exceptionally natural sound, high separation and SPL handling up to 160 dB.

“We are excited to introduce the d:facto™ Linear Vocal Microphone to the North American market at this year’s NAB show,” says James Capparelle, Marketing Manager, USA for DPA Microphones. “The addition of the linear capsule to the d:facto™ line will provide even more opportunities for engineers to attain the quality sound they’re looking for. The d:facto™ has become the go-to choice for many industry professionals and we encourage all of those in attendance at NAB to come listen for themselves.”

DPA’s d:facto™ range is entirely modular and this latest version is no exception. The capsule can be removed and replaced with any other d:facto™ capsule to suit different recording or performance requirements. Also, using DPA’s flexible adapter system, the microphone can be transformed from a wired version with a handle to a handheld wireless microphone, capable of seamless integration with all leading wireless solutions including Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, Wisycom, Lectrosonics and Line6.

Available separately or as two different kits with a d:screet™ microphone, the new GM1600 Gooseneck is compatible with DPA’s entire extensive range of instrument-mounting clips, which are specifically designed to never blemish or scratch the instrument. By choosing the right clip for a particular instrument, musicians and sound engineers can decide on the correct placement to achieve the desired timbre.

When used with the d:screet™ 4061 Omnidirectional Lo-Sensitivity microphone, this versatile 15.3cm (6in) gooseneck provides stable and repeatable positioning for close miking instruments in studio and live environments. When used with the d:screet™ 4060 Omnidirectional Hi-Sensitivity microphone, which is designed for softer sound levels or for picking up ambient sound, it is ideal as a plant mic in a concealed application for film sound recordists who want clean, detailed and natural sound, even when the microphone is not pointing directly at the sound source.

DPA is proud to present upgraded listening stations at its NAB booth this year. The stations, built in the shape of a d:dicate™ 2011C, will feature a range of DPA mics including the d:facto™ Linear Vocal Microphone, d:facto™ Interview Microphone, d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone, d:dicate™ 4018F Podium Microphone and two d:screet™ SC4098 Podium Microphones in different lengths.

Also at NAB, DPA will be showing its established microphone models, from the d:vote™ Instrument Microphones to the full range of bodyworn microphones ideal for talents who want freedom of movement on stage. These include DPA's d:screet™ Miniature Microphones and the d:fine™ 66 and 88 Headset Microphones that combine the flexible mechanics of the d:fine™ ear mount with the capsules from the legendary d:fine™ 4066 omni and 4088 cardioid headsets. The d:fine™ In-Ear Headset Microphones will also be on display for Broadcast Industry professionals looking for the newest, most popular headworn microphone/IFB combo solution.

