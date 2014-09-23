DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices Host ‘The Sound Summit LA’

LOS ANGELES, SEPTEMBER 23, 2014 — On Wednesday, October 8 at The Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, CA (http://www.thesoundsummit.org/la), just prior to the start of the 137th International AES Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices will host The Sound Summit LA event. The three manufacturers represent the pinnacle of the location audio capture side of professional audio, with products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet™ Miniature Microphones and d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone, Lectrosonics’ new L Series and DSW wireless microphone systems and the Sound Devices 664 Field Mixer and rack-mounted 970 64-Track Dante and MADI Audio Recorder.

The event will take place from 3 to 9 p.m., with short technology presentations from the manufacturers at 4 and 7 p.m. Breakout sessions presented by location sound practitioners will take place at 5 and 8 p.m. Additionally, leaders from all three companies; Eric Mayer, president of DPA Microphones, Inc.; Karl Winkler, director of business development for Lectrosonics and Jon Tatooles, co-founder and chief business development officer for Sound Devices, LLC; will be available during the event to discuss the best practices for utilizing all three brands during a production.

Fernando Delgado and his team from Stickman Sound will be in attendance and will demonstrate their unique audio solutions for a variety of hit shows, including UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter (FX) and Top Chef (Bravo). In addition, Daniel McCoy, C.A.S. with ToneMesa, Inc. will be on hand to discuss his equipment and techniques on shows such as Shark Tank (CNBC), The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC), Tosh.O (Comedy Central) and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge (Syfy).

“I have known both Karl and Jon since the mid-90s and we all share the same sensibilities when it comes to meeting the needs of our common marketplace,” says Mayer. “By joining forces, we hope to bring together a large audience that wishes to meet and see our respective products, and to hear the latest and greatest from each of us. This event will be a great opportunity for attendees to meet each other and talk about their experiences in the field using many of the solutions that we manufacture. Think of the Sound Summit as sort of a ‘Meet Up’ for users of DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices products. I’m confident it will be fun for all!”

“We're excited about this event because it gives us a chance to get to know the community in a casual, sharing atmosphere,” states Winkler. “We anticipate this taking off rather well, leading, hopefully, to similar events in other large metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta and other cities along the way.”

Tatooles is equally enthusiastic about the upcoming seminar, “Events such as the Sound Summit are an excellent opportunity for companies, like ours, to meet with our customers, listen to their feedback, share experiences, and learn from them. We are pleased to be an integral part of this program.”

To sign up for this event, please register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/la/.

ABOUT DPA Microphones

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, visit www.dpamicrophones.com/en.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

About Sound Devices

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events and mobile production. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites, www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.

