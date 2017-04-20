DPA Microphones Introduces 4-Way d:screet™ Microphone Clip at NAB 2017

ALLEROED, DENMARK, APRIL 20, 2017 – Popular among broadcast journalists, churches, television and film productions, DPA Microphones’ d:screet™ microphone series is perfect for any situation where you need a completely hidden microphone. DPA d:screet™ Lavalier Microphones deliver clear, clean and sonically pure sound in a wide range of applications. Now, this versatile and durable microphone can be paired with the new SCM0013-B 4-way clip, which will be on display at NAB 2017 (Booth C3336).

The new 4-way clip offers fast and secure mounting—upwards, downwards, left and right—and has multiple cable management mounting options. The clip offers three points for cable attachment, providing the user with the flexibility they need to move around. The clip is available in black and retails for €17 ($18). The 4-way clip is compatible with the d:screet™ 4060 series, Slim series as well as 4071 omnidirectional microphones.

“This new clip helps broadcasters expand their mobility and complements the flexibility of the omnidirectional lavalier microphones,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, DPA Microphones, Inc. “We like to create accessories that are innovative and have diverse applications. Our mics are used by a variety of industry professionals and it is important that we provide our customers with new and unique accessories to further simplify their microphone needs.”

During the whole month of April, this new accessory will be a part of an exciting limited-time offer. If you buy any d:screet™ Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphones, you will receive this new 4-way lavalier clip for free, along with a wireless adapter of your choice and a foam windscreen. This offer is valid from April 3 - 30, 2017, on purchases that include a new d:screet™ Lavalier Microphone. To take advantage of this bundle, contact your local DPA Microphones retailer.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

