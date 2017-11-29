DPA Microphones Increases Investment to Develop The German Market

In keeping with its philosophy of getting closer to dealers and customers, DPA Microphones is strengthening its presence in Germany by setting up a dedicated DPA sales team to handle this very important market.



This new structure will transform DPA’s partnership with distributor Mega Audio and allow both companies to focus on their core strengths. From March 1st 2018, Mega Audio will become a master dealer, while DPA Germany will have overall responsibility for all sales in Germany. Until DPA Germany opens on March 1st 2018, business will continue through Mega Audio GmbH as it has in the past.



“Germany is an incredibly important market for DPA and one where we see great potential for future growth,” says DPA’s CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “Over the years, Mega Audio has been key to our success in Germany, helping us establish DPA’s reputation for high quality and reliability. However, the pace at which DPA is growing and the speed at which we are developing innovative new products means that we need to have an even closer cooperation with our dealer network and have direct access to our customers. As a master dealer, Mega Audio continues to be a vital part of this equation by providing support and assistance to the German market. It’s a win-win situation for everyone, including our dealers and customers who will benefit from a well-coordinated sales and support network.”



Burkhard Elsner, CEO of Mega Audio, adds: “We value our close relationship with DPA and recognize that the brand’s success benefits us all. These changes are strategically important for DPA and serves DPA’s strategy to expand in markets where they see high potential for growth. We will continue our partnership as DPA’s Master Dealer in Germany, concentrating on the direct sales and services to our valued customers. We look forward to maintaining a strong relationship with DPA, as well as with our customer base.”



To facilitate a smooth transition, DPA Germany will be headed by Martin Kaaber, DPA’s VP of Sales for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Baltic countries. Key members of Mega Audio’s sales force will be invited to join DPA Germany from March 1st. As well as handling sales and support, they will also play a key role in providing customer feedback, which will help DPA deliver high levels of service and products for this important market. In the last six months, DPA has introduced two innovations in the shape of its ‘CORE by DPA’ microphone technology that reduces distortion and increases dynamic range, and it’s pocket-sized d:vice™ MMA-A Digital Audio Interface that enables content makers such as live and mobile journalists to record and broadcast studio quality audio while on the move.



“These are exhilarating times for DPA and we have plenty more innovations in the pipeline,” Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO at DPA Microphones, says. “Continuity for the DPA brand is important and Mega Audio has created a good platform in Germany. With this huge investment, we want to take the brand, as well as the customer service, to the next level.”



