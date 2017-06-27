DPA Microphones Celebrates 25 Years with U.S. Sweepstakes

LONGMONT, CO, JUNE 27, 2017 - For 25 years,DPA Microphones has built the finest microphones ever heard. To honor this landmark anniversary, the company is launching a special sweepstakes where the grand prize winner will receive a 25th Anniversary nickel-plated d:facto Microphone kit. DPA 25th Anniversary Premium Swag Kits will also be awarded to 25 additional winners. In addition, purchases of any DPA microphone through December 31, 2017 are eligible for a $25 rebate check with sweepstakes entry.





"We are excited about this milestone and want to involve our customers in the celebration," says Christopher Spahr, VP of sales & marketing, DPA Microphones, Inc. "Our users are the reason for our great success and our goal is to give everyone the opportunity to 'GET CLOSER to your true voice.' We want to say thank you by giving all U.S.-based DPA customers the chance to win one of our most popular microphones. Thank you for 25 great years!"



For those interested in entering the sweepstakes, eligibility is easy - no purchase is required. Simply visit the DPA website via this link: http://www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/sweepstakes. The grand prize winner of the 25th Anniversary d:facto Microphone kit and the winners of the 25th Anniversary Premium Swag Kits will be announced at the NAMM show in January 2018.





To qualify for the rebate, customers need to purchase a microphone through an authorized DPA dealer by December 31, 2017. Customers should allow three-to-four weeks for the delivery of the rebate check.





ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.