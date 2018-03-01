DPA Invests in New German Sales Subsidiary By Adding Key Appointments

Following an expansion of its presence in Germany, DPA Microphones has announced details of the new sales team that will be responsible for handling the company’s extensive product line in this very important market.



The new team is headed by Martin Kaaber, DPA’s VP of Sales for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Benelux countries. He is supported by Business Development Manager Florian Kresse and Account Managers Reinhard Stelter and Mike Brühl who will respectively handle the North and South of the country. As well as sales and support, they will also play a key role in providing customer feedback, which will help DPA deliver high levels of service and products.



Kaaber has many years’ experience of the German market and his expertise in customer support, distribution strategies, market development and account management makes him the ideal person to head DPA’s effort to provide even better support to its German customer base and dealer network.



“Your success is our success – that is my philosophy,” he explains. “I believe in integrity and want our business partners to know that they can rely on my word. My aim is to be their ambassador within DPA and create fruitful co-operations, built on trust.”



DPA’s new German sales team will be based near their respective dealer partners. They will have a close link and strong support from the larger team of sound and product experts located at the company’s headquarter in Denmark. With the focus on faster deliveries, a higher order completion rate and ensuring that customers have the best possible after-sales experience, DPA is also introducing a new simplified and streamlined service process. The new system will significantly speed up product service and maintenance for all customers.



Commenting on DPA’s expansion in Germany, CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen says: “Having this incredibly strong team on the ground will allow us to exploit the great potential we see in this important market and develop even closer links with our dealer network and customers. DPA is growing rapidly and is constantly developing innovative new products. In recent months these have included our CORE by DPA microphone technology that reduces distortion and increases dynamic range, and our pocket-sized d:vice™ MMA-A Digital Audio Interface that enables content makers such as live and mobile journalists to record and broadcast studio quality audio while on the move. We have plenty more innovations in the pipeline and we want to take the brand and our customer service to the next level.”

