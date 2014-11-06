‘Downton Abbey Rediscovered’ Premieres Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, at 9:00 p.m. on PBS

ARLINGTON, VA; November 4, 2014 - Relief is on the way for the millions of devoted viewers eagerly awaiting the debut of the new season of Downton Abbey, a Carnival Films/ Masterpiece co-production premiering on PBS January 4, 2015. On November 30, Downton Abbey Rediscovered offers a tempting sampling of best-loved moments from the past four seasons and a few delectable delights from Season Five. Celebrating the series that The Hollywood Reporter praised as "an absolute pleasure to watch," the program includes a mix of behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with producers and cast members, and video clips of favorite scenes. Hosted by Tony Award®-winning actress and huge fan of the series Bernadette Peters, Downton Abbey Rediscovered premieres Sunday, November 30, 2014, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings).

"Like many other loyal Downton Abbey watchers, I am counting down the days until the debut of the new season," said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager of General Audience Programming at PBS. "I can't wait to see what new drama, intrigue and romance Season Five has in store for the Crawleys and all of the other characters we've come to know and love."

The highest-rated drama in PBS history, Downton Abbey has continued to captivate viewers for four seasons with its intimately interlaced stories centered on an English country estate. Over the years, audiences have been gripped by the wrenching social changes, romantic intrigues and personal crises faced by the Crawley family and the household staff. Last season saw surprising scandals, joyful moments and dramatic twists and turns that left viewers pondering.

Structured around three themes, Downton Abbey Rediscovered explores "Downton Abbey: Up to Now," "The Men of Downton and the Women They Love" and "Love, Lies and Scandal at Downton Abbey."

Cast members interviewed include Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Robert James-Collier and Kevin Doyle.

Interviews with creator and writer Julian Fellowes and executive producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge provide an overview and context for the series and the upcoming season, which is sure to include more drama, rivalry, intrigue, jealousy, ambition and romance.

Underwriters: Public Television Viewers and PBS

Producer: Inky Dinky Worldwide, LLC

Producer and Director: Bob Marty

Format: CC Stereo HD