Double Award Win for AV Stumpfl at ISE 2016

As well as launching an eye-watering nine new product innovations at ISE, AV Stumpfl® brought home two awards in recognition of their design, innovation and manufacturing excellence.

The AV Stumpfl Avio Manager 2 won the InAVation Award for Video Tools at a packed ceremony in front of 600 invited guests. Avio Manager 2 provides a completely new workflow for managing AV Stumpfl’s dedicated AV installation network abstraction layer that brings together all devices on the same network together for visual drag & drop ‘connection’.

The Fullwhite® Curve screen won 2016 AV Technology Best of Show by Newbay Media. Expert award judges said: “Finally a custom curved screen option that is architecturally pleasing. Sleek framing stays hidden behind the edgeless screen material.”



ISE show visitors could see the Fullwhite screen in all its glory on the AV Stumpfl stand combined with the award winning Avio Manager and Wings Engine Raw 8K media serving.



Tobias Stumpfl, CEO said: “It’s an honour to receive industry-wide recognition of our innovations and excellence and we look forward to seeing them used in the market by our growing partner and integrator network.”

www.AVStumpfl.com