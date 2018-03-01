Dome Productions Extends Latest-Generation LyricX Character-Generation Technology to Entire Mobile Production Fleet

MELVILLE, N.Y. — March 1, 2018 — Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities and a longtime ChyronHego customer, has expanded its broadcast graphics capabilities based on ChyronHego's LyricX graphics creation and playout environment. With the purchase of 13 new ChyronHego Mosaic XL2 graphics platforms, Dome Productions is now able to bring all 17 of its mobile production vehicles into its overall LyricX graphics workflows.



"Chyron, and now ChyronHego, has been our valued partner for broadcast graphics for more than 25 years, and we've come to trust the reliability and maturity of their products. Knowing we can count on ChyronHego systems to operate seamlessly in our often harsh mobile environments is of tremendous value," said Mike Johnson, director of engineering, Dome Productions. "Upgrading our entire fleet of production trucks to the latest generation of ChyronHego's LyricX-based character generators is a big step forward operationally, and it's also a direct response to client requests. A common character-generation format across our entire fleet will give us a boost in both speed and capability and help accelerate productions of all sizes."



Among its many other services, Dome Productions offers mobile production facilities for a broad range of live broadcast, sports, and entertainment programs together with live web production and streaming. The 1080p capabilities of the Mosaic XL2 systems will help drive Dome's growth into the future, particularly as the company continues to expand to greater numbers of 4K productions. Dome is also currently testing the high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities of LyricX for possible inclusion in the mobile technology upgrade.



"With this significant new investment, Dome Productions is sending a strong message that ChyronHego is the best broadcast graphics partner for the long haul," said Brian Spiers, national director, sports venues and strategic accounts, at ChyronHego. "We're proud that our solutions have been in use on Dome's trucks for many years. And because Dome's fleet of production trucks use the same ChyronHego graphics creation solutions as many of their content-providing customers, Dome can better satisfy each customer's specific requirements. This further demonstrates how ChyronHego solutions streamline interconnected workflows between content providers and their partners, like Dome Productions. This is also one reason why ChyronHego has captured more than 80 percent of the mobile broadcasting market in North America."



About Dome Productions

Dome Productions is owned by Bell Media and Rogers Media Inc. Dome operates a fleet of 18 TV production mobiles, 7 'B' support units, 1 production/uplink truck and 3 KU uplink tractors. It also owns a full time cross-Canada and cross-border fibre network which is the backbone of the transmission services it offers. Dome's head office is located in the Rogers Centre in Toronto where it also offers studio and control room facilities.



About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



