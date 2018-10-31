Dolby Vision Facility Certification Awarded to Pixelogic

Pixelogic, the innovative and fully integrated provider of localization and distribution services, has earned Dolby Vision™ Facility Certification. Pixelogic is also the first independent service provider to offer encoding services for Dolby Vision content destined for OTT platforms. The Dolby Vision Facility Certification, along with their Dolby AtmosÒ capabilities, will make Pixelogic the first media service company to provide end-to-end workflow solutions including mastering, packaging and QC for digital cinema, digital media, Ultra HD Blu-ray, and archive services in the industry-leading Dolby formats for HDR video and immersive audio all in one location.

“We are delighted to see Pixelogic become the first fully integrated facility supporting Dolby Vision content creation for all end-to-end distribution formats in one location,” said Ron Geller, vice president, Worldwide Content Relations, Dolby Laboratories. “This, in addition to their Dolby Atmos immersive audio capabilities, will help them meet growing demand for creating theatrical content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which consumers can experience at Dolby Cinema, as well as in their homes and on the go.”

In 2017, Pixelogic was the first facility to offer Dolby Vision compression and authoring capabilities for Ultra HD Blu-ray. The company has since completed more than 30 Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray titles for six studio customers. Through this experience, Pixelogic has developed a range of Dolby Vision production skills, tools and innovative workflows.

“Pixelogic is a technology-first partner to our customers,” said Alex Otero, Pixelogic senior vice president of Distribution and Mastering, “and our ongoing relationship with Dolby furthers our ability to deliver the greatest value to our clients who are creating and distributing the most in-demand content in the world with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Our ongoing technical and collegial relationship with Dolby is integral to our end-to-end service model as well as to our commitment to service our customers at the highest possible level.”