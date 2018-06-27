Distributed Access Architecture Seminar Slated for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

JUNE 27, 2018 (Exton, PA)— Technology thought leaders from across the cable telecommunications industry will draw beads on the planning, the deployment and the benefits of Distributed Access Architectures during a special seminar on Monday, Oct. 22 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

A follow-up to last year’s overwhelmingly successful Remote PHY seminar, the morning event will address the ability of DAAs and the Headend Rearchitected as a Datacenter (HERD) to drive cost efficiencies, faster time to market and increased customer satisfaction in conjunction with the continued evolution of cable access networks.

The DAA seminar is free to all Full Conference attendees of Cable-Tec Expo 2018; approximately one half of all Full Conference attendees to date already have reserved seats. Scheduled presenters include technologists from Cox Communications, Comcast and Denmark’s Stofa, as well as from ARRIS, Casa Systems, Harmonic, Intel, MaxLinear, Nokia and Vecima Networks. Additional information is available here.

The seminar will continue last year’s discussion of Remote PHY, but also will include presentations on the role that will be played by Remote MAC PHY and the Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA), which combines Remote MAC+PHY Device (RMD), Remote MAC Core (RMC), Physical MAC Core (pCore) and Virtual MAC Core (vCore). Other topics will include Full Duplex DOCSIS, Extended Spectrum DOCSIS and the initiatives behind a Generic Access Platform.

“Distributed Access Architectures are dramatically transforming the way services are delivered over cable networks,” said Jeff Finkelstein, Executive Director of Advanced Technology for Cox. “As operators seek new ways to meet customers’ need for cleaner, faster bandwidth, the industry is finding an increasing number of ways to move network functionality closer to the consumer and to provide a path for future growth using new physical and MAC layer technologies.”

“Last year’s Remote PHY event required two overflow rooms and still had a standing-room only crowd, so we’re not surprised that seats are moving quickly for DAA,” said Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President, Engineering and CTO for SCTE•ISBE. “We’re looking forward to satisfying the tremendous interest in this topic and have received outstanding tremendous support from our partners at CableLabs and the other members of the committee to ensure that this event optimizes value for attendees.”

Scheduled from Monday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 25 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Under the leadership of Program Chair Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox, Expo 2018 is richer than ever in thought leadership. Nine C-Level speakers, including Hart, have been confirmed, including: Pat Esser, President of Cox Communications; Michael Powell, President and CEO of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association; Phil McKinney, President and CEO of CableLabs; Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product for Comcast Cable; Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association; Rich Fickle, President and CEO of the National Cable Telecommunications Cooperative (NCTC); Matt Polka, President and CEO of the American Cable Association; and Mark Dzuban, President and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. The Fall Technical Forum at Expo 2018 will set records for number of technical sessions (104) and workshops (48). In addition, the Cable TV Pioneers will conduct their annual banquet in conjunction with Expo, on Monday, Oct. 22.

Registration for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 is now available at expo.scte.org/attendee-registration. Attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about Expo is at http://expo.scte.org.