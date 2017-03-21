Distance Learning Webinar from MFM-BCCA to Discuss the Importance of Knowing and Using a Customer's Legal Name

Business names and ownership structures can change overnight, creating significant problems for media companies who sell them services on credit. To assist the industry’s credit and collection professionals in adopting best practices for obtaining customers’ legal information, MFM, the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, are offering a Distance Learning Seminar addressing these issues on Tuesday March 28, from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Presented by Bruce S. Nathan, Esq. and Lowell A. Citron, Esq., Partners in the Lowenstein Sandler LLP law firm, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar is designed to assist credit and finance professionals in confirming and keeping abreast of changes to a customer’s correct legal name and legal structure. Failure to know a customer’s correct legal name or legal structure increases the risk of an uncollectable claim. It could also result in the loss of secured status or otherwise impair realizing the claim through credit insurance, a letter of credit, security interest, a guaranty or other third-party credit support.

“Bruce Nathan and Lowell Citron have amassed a tremendous amount of industry-specific knowledge from their work in representing media companies before bankruptcy judges and in other credit-related and debt collections matters,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Adopting the best practices outlined in their presentation will allow the industry’s finance and credit and collection professionals to save their companies time and money as well as dramatically improve the likelihood of success in securing and obtaining payments for past due debts, particularly when the company name on the advertising buy isn’t correct, a legally responsible party didn’t sign the agreement or there are organizational changes that occur thereafter.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for members of MFM or BCCA, $75 for non-members and no cost to registrants from companies holding a corporate membership. Any registrations received after the deadline of 5p.m. CDT on March 24 will be charged a $20 late fee. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.