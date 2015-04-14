DISNEY JUNIOR, TV'S #1 NETWORK FOR PRESCHOOLERS, ORDERS FOURTH SEASONS OF HIT SERIES "SOFIA THE FIRST" AND "DOC MCSTUFFINS"

Disney Junior, TV's #1 network for preschoolers, has ordered fourth seasons of its hit animated series "Sofia the First" and "Doc McStuffins." The announcement was made today by Nancy Kanter, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and General Manager, Disney Junior Worldwide.

Kanter said, "'Sofia the First' and 'Doc McStuffins' have resonated with viewers on many levels, but what's especially gratifying is to hear a parent talking about how their child did something nice for someone or tried something new because that's what Sofia or Doc would have done. We are looking forward to bringing more stories with those types of aspirational messages to kids and families with these new season orders."

The Emmy Award-winning "Sofia the First," which holds the record for the top two cable TV telecasts of all-time among kids 2-5, tells the story of Sofia, a kind and courageous young girl who becomes a princess when her mom marries the king. While she lives in an enchanted fairytale world of castles, wizards and flying horses, Sofia experiences many of the same social situations as young viewers at home including fitting in at school, navigating sibling relationships and learning the importance of telling the truth. Throughout her journeys, Sofia takes on challenges and adventures that lead her to these valuable life lessons and also help her discover the true meaning of being a princess and someone that others can look up to. The series was developed by Craig Gerber who serves as executive producer. Jamie Mitchell is executive producer and director. Returning for season four are the series' stars: Ariel Winter as Sofia, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, Wayne Brady as Clover and Tim Gunn as Baileywick.

The acclaimed "Doc McStuffins," which was recently awarded an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children's Program, centers around a young girl who communicates with and heals stuffed animals and broken toys out of her backyard playhouse clinic. The series premiered in 2012 to record ratings and shortly thereafter, inspired a group of female African-American physicians to begin a "movement" they coined, "We Are Doc McStuffins." Seeing a reflection of themselves in Doc, the group grew to form the Artemis Medical Society, which now boasts a membership of over 4700 women physicians of color from around the world. Created and executive produced by Humanitas Prize and Emmy Award-winning Chris Nee, "Doc McStuffins" season four stars Laya DeLeon Hayes as Doc, Loretta Devine as Hallie, Lara Jill Miller as Lambie, Robbie Rist as Stuffy, Jess Harnell as Chilly, Andre Robinson as Donny McStuffins, Kimberly Brooks as Mom McStuffins and Gary Anthony Williams as Dad McStuffins.

Both "Sofia the First" and "Doc McStuffins" have provided opportunities across all Disney businesses, including Disney Parks & Resorts, which prominently features characters from each series in the popular "Disney Junior Live on Stage!" attraction at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort and Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Combined, the series have more than 1,700 book titles from Disney Publishing Worldwide, including the New York Times best seller "Sofia the First," which was released as an e-book and in the accompanying "Sofia the First: Story Theater" app, ranking #1 in the Kids iPad app category on the App Store in 59 countries worldwide. The "Doc McStuffins: Color and Play" and "Doc McStuffins: Mobile Clinic Rescue" apps also launched as #1 in the Kids iPad app category on the App Store with the latter receiving the Editor's Choice Award from the Children's Technology Review. Disney Consumer Products has robust product lines inspired by both series including apparel, room décor, party supplies and toys, including the award-winning Doc McStuffins toy line. The series are also featured in multiple soundtracks and DVD releases from Disney Studios.

Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites mom and dad to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters, while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids age 2-7. Disney Junior's series blend Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel reaching over 73 million U.S. homes. In total, there are 34 Disney Junior channels in 25 languages around the world.