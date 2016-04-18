DishLATINO®, STATE FARM® AND WALMART SET THE STAGE FOR SEASON FOUR OF TELEMUNDO’S 'LA VOZ KIDS' WITH INNOVATIVE SPONSORSHIP INTEGRATIONS

MIAMI, April 18, 2016 – Telemundo announced today a 360° degree sponsorship initiative in support of season four of the network’s hit singing competition “La Voz Kids,” which returned Sunday, April 17th at 8pm/7c, with hosts Jorge Bernal and Patricia ‘Paty’ Manterola and celebrity coaches Daddy Yankee, Natalia Jimenez and Pedro Fernandez. Exclusive brand integrations from DishLATINO, State Farm and Walmart will be featured in the series, which reached a cumulative audience of 2,775,000 total viewers and 1,234,000 adults 18-49 on premiere night, according to Nielsen.

“We are proud to have DishLATINO, State Farm and Walmart as sponsors for season four of the multi-generational pop culture phenomenon, ‘La Voz Kids’,” said Mike Rosen, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, News and Hispanic Groups, NBCUniversal. “These innovative marketers help us enhance the LVK experience by connecting consumers more deeply across all touchpoints.”

DishLATINO joins “La Voz Kids” for the first time as the exclusive sponsor of a new voting opportunity that will debut during the show. DishLATINO will sponsor a special group performance and selfie diaries with the finalists, providing exclusive video content to fans on-air and through a custom digital hub. DishLATINO will also be featured in segments on “Un Nuevo Día” and a Social Synch campaign via Facebook.

State Farm returns as the exclusive insurance sponsor for “La Voz Kids” for a fourth consecutive season, offering fans a unique view of the action from branded lounges – during the battle rounds and the final stage of the competition – to host interviews with the contestants directly after the performances. A State Farm branded video channel will give fans access to exclusive interviews and content. Leading into the announcement of the season four winner of “La Voz Kids,” State Farm will recap the season with the most inspiring highlights from the show. In addition, State Farm will sponsor airings of “Quiero Tu Voz Minuto,” and be featured in segments of Telemundo’s popular newscast, “Al Rojo Vivo.”

For the second consecutive year, Walmart returns as the exclusive retail sponsor and will be featured in-show, as well as have cross-promotional activity.

Source: Nielsen, NPX, Live+SD, 4/17/16, Fast National Ratings & Fast national cume, 6-minute qualifier.

