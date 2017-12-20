A Discussion With Leading Wall Street Experts on the Future of the Media Industry to Open NATPE Conference

LOS ANGELES, December 19, 2017 – The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) revealed additional conference details today, including a session with top Wall Street analysts on the future of the media industry, a conversation with the producers of Dear White People on what it takes to make a hit show in the current marketplace, the Tartikoff Legacy Awards host, finalists for the Unscripted Breakthrough Awards, and additional information. The upcoming NATPE MIAMI Marketplace and Conference takes place from January 16-18, 2018 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Miami Beach Resorts.

The announcement was made by JP Bommel, President and CEO of NATPE, who added, “This year’s conference is loaded with speakers and topics which are shaping today’s ecosystem to stay ahead of this changing industry. We have created enhanced networking opportunities and built a marketplace which is driven by opportunities to solidify deals through concrete takeaways.”

The prominent financial experts joining View from the Street: How Investors Interpret Change in the Media Industry will be led by the Head of Lionsgate Investor Relations James Marsh, and will include: Managing Director and Head of Media Research at Morgan Stanley Benjamin Swinburne; Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Alexia Quadrani; Partner and Media Analyst at MoffettNathanson Michael Nathanson; and Cable, Satellite & Entertainment Equity Research Analyst at Macquarie Amy Yong.

Another highlight will be Dear White People: A Deep Dive, a high-level case study on the critically-acclaimed Lionsgate-produced and Netflix-distributed Dear White People. The panel will consist of Chris Selak, EVP and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television, Lionsgate, Justin Simien, Creator and Executive Producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, Executive Producer and Showrunner, and will be moderated by Mike Schneider, Editor-at-Large at IndieWire. Join the team behind one of the best shows on Netflix which received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

NATPE MIAMI will also present a mega-session on international production featuring Rola Bauer, Managing Director, Studiocanal TV, Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media, and Özge Bulut Maraşli, CEO, Kanal D, with more to be announced.

Journalist, SiriusXM Host and Emmy Award winner Maria Menounos will host the 15th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards on Wednesday, January 17 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, Florida. The previously announced Tartikoff Award recipients are Greg Berlanti, Cesar Conde, Jane Fonda, Kevin Reilly and Tom Selleck. More details including ticket and table pricing can be found here.

Additional NATPE MIAMI programming will include:

A discussion with cultural icon and 2018 Legacy Award recipient, Jane Fonda, who has had a long and illustrious career across all screens and consistently raised the level of conversation around women’s initiatives, while at the same time setting the standard for entrepreneurial and artistic excellence;

As part of NATPE MIAMI’s Streaming Summit, the conference will feature a summit keynote address from Mark Greenberg, President, MSGCI; visionary insight from Shahid Khan, Managing Partner of the Meridian Advisory Group, on the era of “Peak TV”; and a high-level executive conversation with Mark Greenberg, AwesomenessTV CEO, Jordan Levin, and Herb Scannell, CEO, MiTú;

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros will join Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger, and Parrot Analytics Board Director Bruce Tuchman for a special presentation on audience demand measurement in the Latin American market;

The Opening Night Party, with Title Sponsor Kanal D and Premiere Sponsors Olympusat and Signal Media’s Moolt and My Planet Networks, will host a live performance by Elvis Crespo;

Olympusat President and CEO Tom Mohler will deliver a Global Keynote on the closing day of NATPE MIAMI.

The finalists for the NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Awards are:

The NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Awards are designed to honor programs and celebrate people that broke through the clutter in the preceding year, as well as becoming part of the cultural conversation and generally altering the expectations of what constitutes a reality program. The winners will be announced during a special luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, January 16th during the NATPE MIAMI conference.

More information on NATPE, including registration for NATPE MIAMI, can be found at www.natpe.com. For the NATPE MIAMI Agenda-at-Glance, please visit:https://www.natpe.com/images/agenda/agendaGlance.pdf

About NATPE

Celebrating 55 years of service to the ever-evolving global television industry, NATPE inspires the growth and success of content development, creation, production, financing and distribution across all platforms through interdependent marketplaces where industry powers gather to offer insight and make deals. NATPE is the largest U.S. based global content association and a leader in developing international markets and conferences for the entire spectrum of the dynamic content business. For more information, please visit www.natpe.com.

