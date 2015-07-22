Discovery's Alaskan Bush People #1 Across All of TV on Friday Night in Persons and Men

ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE was the #1 Prime Time telecast across all of television and cable in key demos in Prime Time, delivering a whopping 4.84 million Total Viewers P2+ on Friday, July 17 in L+3. The premiere of TREASURE QUEST: SNAKE ISLAND was Discovery Channel’s most watched and highest rated non-spinoff series premiere this year and Discovery Channel was #1 in all of television in Men on Friday.

ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE at 9PM delivered a 2.29 P25-54 rating with 4.84 million Total Viewers P2+ in L+3. It was the #1 Prime Time telecast in all of television across Persons and Men 25-54/18-49/18-34, no exclusions. This also marks the seventh straight week ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE was cable’s #1 telecast across Persons/Men/Women 25-54 and Persons 18-49, no exclusions.

The series premiere of TREASURE QUEST: SNAKE ISLAND at 10PM earned a 1.10 P25-54 rating with 2.24 million Total Viewers P2+. It was the #1 program on all of cable in its time period across Persons/Men/Women 25-54 and Persons/Men/Women 18-49, no exclusions, and is Discovery Channel’s highest rated and most watched non-spinoff series premiere this year.

Driven by Alaskan Bush People and Treasure Quest, Discovery Channel was Friday’s #1 network in Prime across M25-54, M18-49, and M18-34.