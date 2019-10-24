Discovery selects Synamedia’s virtualized DCM to support its Asia Pacific migration to cloud encoding

LOS ANGELES (SMPTE2019 booth #310)– October 22, 2019–Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today announced that Discovery, Inc. has chosen its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) from its video network portfolio to increase operational efficiencies for its Asia Pacific distribution.

A long-time Synamedia PowerVu customer, Discovery is centralizing its Asia Pacific uplink compression systems to its Sterling ,Virginia broadcast center. The company is turning to Synamedia’s virtualized DCM to distribute signals across regions without interruptions. The platform, which complements traditional satellite distribution, enables Discovery to efficiently transition its distribution architecture to an IP-based virtualized video processing environment while protecting its revenue.

Synamedia’s virtualized DCM offers exceptional video services for linear pay TV broadcast and live OTT streaming, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality, and an intuitive user interface. Discovery has employed Synamedia’s PowerVu Network Center to securely distribute its live linear international channels from hardware to a virtualized environment in the U.S. to feed the Asia Pacific region distribution. Synamedia’s virtualized DCM adaptability and distribution capabilities allow Discovery to continue delivering the quality content its dedicated audience has come to rely on.

“We are excited to move to Synamedia’s next gen virtualized DCM architecture for our Asia Pacific distribution,” said Jim Rossiter, Vice President of Distribution, Americas and Asia, for Discovery. “Uninterrupted service is non-negotiable for us as we strive to provide the best viewing experiences for our audience. We needed a partner we could trust that can help us transition without impacting service delivery, and to continue to deliver high quality content to our clients.”

“Discovery is a true innovator and leader in entertainment today. Their trust in our technology to securely deliver their content to their audience throughout the world, on a variety of devices and over a variety of networks, is reflective of the innovation we are bringing to market and the focus we place on serving industry leaders like Discovery,” said Dave Longaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Synamedia. “The virtualized DCM is a key component of our video network portfolio, and our partners and customers around the globe are taking advantage of this solution to transition their businesses as they implement cloud and hybrid architectures that are flexible and future-proof.”

