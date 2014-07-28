Discovery Familia Achieved Highest Second Quarter on Record

Miami, FL, July 28, 2014 – Discovery Familia announced Monday quarterly audience figures reporting the highest ratings ever for its second quarter. According to Nielsen, the U.S. Hispanic Latina oriented network had growth of 83% in its viewership among its target audience of women 18-49 during primetime versus last year and achieved its highest second quarter on record[1]. The network also grew 21% versus previous quarter in primetime among its target audience[2].

“Discovery Familia’s rating growth demonstrates our strong commitment to fulfil Latinas entertainment needs through the high quality of content that differentiates our brand,” said Bilai Joa Silar, VP of content for Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks.

Discovery Familia’s ratings growth during 2Q2014 among Hispanic Women was driven by Mondays and Thursdays nights top series addressing broader aspects of Hispanic women’s lives, ranging from sensitive health issues with shows such as Emergencias bizarras (Bizarre ER) to home topics with series such Vívala o véndala (Love it or List it) and fashion with leading series Desafio fashionista (Ultimate shopper). Additional top ranking shows included Cake Boss and El desafío de Buddy (Cake Boss: Next Great Baker), which reflect the network’s holistic approach to showcase a look at a family business and inspiring success story.

In addition, Discovery en Español continues to grow, this quarter 2% versus same period last year with ratings driven by its Monday’s nights Lunes de Motores (Motor Mondays) with shows such as El dúo mecánico (Fast N’ Loud), Carreras prohibidas (Street Outlaws) and Overhaulin. Thursdays nights were also highly rated with a +28% growth versus last year[3], driven by Supervivencia al desnudo (Naked & Afraid), Alaska: La ultima frontera (Alaska: The Last Frontier) and Caceria humana (Manhunt).

[1] Source: Nielsen, Live+SD, Primetime is MS 7p-11p, Late Prime is MS 11p-3am, Daytime is MS 6am-7pm, YOY growth is 2Q13 vs 2Q14

