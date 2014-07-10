Discovery Communications Receives 14 Primetime Emmy® Nominations

(Silver Spring, Md.) – Discovery Communications received 14 Emmy® nominations for the 66th Primetime Emmy® Awards, announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Nominations for Discovery Communications include ten for Discovery Channel and one each for TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch leads the network’s nominations with four: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program; Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming; Outstanding Picture Editing for Reality Programming; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming. To-date, the series has received a total of 10 wins and 34 nominations in the Nonfiction and Reality categories. Deadliest Catch, now celebrating its tenth season, profiles men who risk everything to do the most dangerous job in the world.

Alaska: The Last Frontier, which follows the Kilcher family as they live off grid during Alaska’s tough winters, garnered its first Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming. Additionally, Discovery Channel’s first scripted project, Klondike was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or Special. Rounding out Discovery Channel’s Emmy® nomination lineup were nominations for Mythbusters for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Naked and Afraid for Outstanding Picture Editing for Reality Programming and Jane Lynch for Outstanding Narrator of Penguins: Waddle All the Way.

TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, which takes celebrities on a journey into their personal histories, was honored with its second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The series opens the doors to the fascinating real life stories of some of the most well-known names in America, sharing how the eye-opening revelations they uncover about their backgrounds impact their lives today.

Harry Stroizer narrator of Animal Planet’s top-rated cat series, Too Cute! garnered an Outstanding Narrator nomination. One of Science Channel’s top rated series, Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman received a nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. Now in its fifth season, this is the second Emmy® nomination for the series.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s documentary Running from Crazy by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple was honored for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The documentary follows one of the most distinguished families in American literature, the Hemingways, as Academy Award-nominated actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway, explores her family's disturbing history of mental illness and suicide.

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy® Award winners will be announced live, Monday, August 25 8 p.m. EST at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.