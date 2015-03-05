Discovery Communications CFO Andrew Warren to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

(Silver Spring, Md.) – Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew Warren will present at the 2015 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference at 9:25 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, FL.

A link to a live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Discovery Communications’ website at www.discoverycommunications.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the presentation and will be accessible until March 24, 2015.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in more than 220 countries and territories. For 30 years Discovery has been dedicated to satisfying curiosity and entertaining viewers with high-quality content through its global television brands, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Science, as well as U.S. joint venture network OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Discovery controls Eurosport, the leading pan-regional sports entertainment destination across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Discovery also is a leading provider of educational products and services to schools, including an award-winning series of K-12 digital textbooks, through Discovery Education, and a digital leader with a diversified online portfolio, including Discovery Digital Networks. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.