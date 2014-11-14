Discovery Communications and Sony Network Entertainment International Announce Expansive Distribution Agreement on PlayStation™Vue

New York – Discovery Communications and Sony Network Entertainment International LLC (SNEI) today announced a new agreement for the distribution of Discovery’s unparalleled portfolio of programming to U.S. audiences on PlayStation™Vue, SNEI’s pioneering new cloud-based TV service that reinvents the television experience. PlayStation™Vue will begin an invite only beta during November with commercial launch to come during the first quarter of 2015. The deal encompasses 18 Discovery Communications networks and services, including all 13 U.S. networks as well as next-generation digital entertainment from Discovery Digital Networks and Animal Planet L!VE.

“Discovery Communications’ award-winning portfolio of brands and compelling programming attract diverse and engaged audiences, and we are excited that viewers will soon have the opportunity to enjoy our family of networks on SNEI’s cloud-based TV service, PlayStation™Vue,” said Eric Phillips, President, Domestic Distribution, Discovery Communications. “Discovery’s strategic content investment and ownership allows us to be platform ready, and we are proud to partner with Sony to reach existing and new audiences with our world-class content.”

“Everyday TV is about to become extraordinary with our new cloud-based TV service, PlayStation™Vue,” said Andrew House, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. and Group Executive in charge of the Network Entertainment Business. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery Communications and excited to offer their award-winning portfolio of content on PlayStation™Vue for our users to discover and enjoy.”

The distribution agreement between Discovery and SNEI aligns the U.S. portfolio of the #1 pay-TV programmer in the world with the millions of Internet-enabled Sony devices, including more than 35 million active PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®3 devices in U.S. living rooms. Discovery produces 2,500 hours of content annually, and the company’s U.S. portfolio represents an 11% share of the ad-supported cable audience in primetime in the U.S. alone. PlayStation™Vue will offer users live TV and video on demand content over the Internet from Discovery Communications’ 13 U.S. linear networks, including the following:

· Discovery Channel

· TLC

· Animal Planet

· Investigation Discovery

· Science

· OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

· Discovery Family

· American Heroes Channel

· Discovery Fit & Health (to become Discovery Life on January 15, 2015)

· Velocity

· Destination America

· Discovery en Español

· Discovery Familia

In addition, PlayStation™Vue viewers will soon be able to enjoy web-native entertainment from Animal Planet and Discovery Digital Networks:

· Animal Planet L!VE

· TestTube

· SourceFed

· Revision3

· Animalist