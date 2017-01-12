Discover Your Power Needs with the Litepanels and Anton/Bauer Battery Runtime Chart

Chatsworth, Calif. (January 11, 2017) – Litepanels, a pioneer in LED lighting technology, and Anton/Bauer, the market leader in mobile power solutions for broadcast, film, and video (and both part of the Vitec Group), are partnering to help users easily determine their power needs. The new Anton/Bauer runtime chart allows users to conveniently look up how long their Litepanels lights will operate, in minutes, when paired with specific Anton/Bauer mobile power solutions.

Although most Anton/Bauer power options provide an LCD screen with a realtime hours and minutes clock indicating the remaining runtime, this is an additional easy-to-read tool to help users better prepare for upcoming projects. This means users avoid nasty surprises and can focus on the quality and creativity of the shoot. The runtime chart allows them to:

Know exactly how many or which batteries to bring on a shoot

Decide the type of lighting needed for the project

Learn which lighting solutions are available in specific categories, including On-Camera, LED Panels, and LED Fresnel

Recognize Watt and Amp draws for each light

Understand which accessories are needed to run lights completely mobile.

The runtime chart’s organized layout allows users to easily pair Anton/Bauer; a trusted mobile power maker used in 60% of all Academy Award winning films, with Litepanels, a premium lighting brand known for high CRI/TLCI (color true) lighting. Litepanels' award-winning lighting products are engineered with a clear focus on performance, reliability, and efficiency no matter your location or lighting situation.

To download or view the Litepanels and Anton/Bauer runtime chart, visit here: http://www.litepanels.com/en-GB/Explore/discover-your-power-needs-with-battery-runtime-chart.

For more information on these award-winning brands, please visit Litepanels at www.litepanels.com, and Anton/Bauer at www.antonbauer.com.

About Anton/Bauer:

With more than 40 years of proven experience, Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s premier provider of multi-chemistry battery, charging, and monitoring technologies for the professional broadcast, pro-video, cinema and healthcare industries. Established in 1970, Anton/Bauer’s product offerings feature several signature lines, including the leading Gold Mount® system, the Digital Battery Series, Performance Chargers, and the Academy Award®-winning VCLX series. The company’s industry-standard products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today while providing top-tier levels of safety, performance, and reliability. The brand’s main office is in Shelton, CT, with additional offices in South America, Europe, and Asia.

About Litepanels:

Litepanels was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world’s leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at www.Litepanels.com.