Discover Digital Launches OTT VOD Platform Powered by Broadpeak

RENNES, France -- Nov. 17, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Discover Digital, a South African digital entertainment company, has selected Broadpeak's video delivery solution for powering its complete OTT transactional video on demand (TVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform for B2C and B2B applications. Utilizing a combination of Broadpeak's CDN manager and streaming server solutions, which offer unparalleled flexibility and scalability, Discover Digital and its customers (i.e., telcos, ISPs, and TV operators) can cost-effectively deliver VOD services to subscribers while providing a superior quality of service. Currently, the platform is being used across South Africa, with further expansion in other regions of the continent anticipated soon.

"To address the growing consumer demand for VOD content, we needed a CDN solution that enables greater access to on-demand services on a variety of devices, via both fixed and mobile networks," said Stephen Watson, executive director, Discover Digital. "Based on an open architecture, Broadpeak's solutions provide us with the flexibility and efficiency that is crucial for launching VOD content quickly and affordably, while guaranteeing a high-quality viewing experience that includes thousands of movies and popular television series."

Broadpeak's BkS400 servers support a wide range of formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH, enabling Discover Digital to deliver VOD content to any screen, including Android(TM) and iOS mobile devices. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.

Discover Digital is using Broadpeak's CDN Mediator BkM100, a unified content delivery network manager, to effectively manage load balancing and failover tasks. Based on an open architecture, the BkM100 offers seamless integration with service platforms and content management systems, making it easy for Discover Digital to deploy the solution.

"Consumers want a wide array of choices when it comes to video content," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "With an OTT CDN solution from Broadpeak, Discover Digital's customers can continually expand their service offerings without comprising quality or making a large investment in network infrastructure. As a result, they are able to bring a better television experience to the African market."

About Discover Digital

Discover Digital is one of only a few digital media companies in the world to offer a fully integrated and managed end-to-end technology and content service for the delivery of digital entertainment through IPTV and OTT television services as well as casting dongles and off-line kiosk delivery solutions.

With technical expertise and infrastructure covering all aspects of content delivery from encryption; DRM license acquisitions to content management systems, platform licensing and management; application management; 24/7/365 monitoring, reporting, analysis, call centre operation, regulatory compliance, billing management, ICASA and SABS approvals; encoding and metadata preparation; linear satellite to IP conversion; multi content administration system support and labeling; channel playouts and VOD; and linear IPTV services, Discover Digital is a one-stop solution to delivering video content across multiple platforms and formats, utilising their own digital highway and CDN Networks. In doing so, they continue to meet market requirements to deliver a world class service and stay ahead of the ever developing technology curve.

Discover Digital pride themselves in not just providing cutting edge technology, but in acquiring, aggregating and delivering a full spectrum of exceptional international and African content, including thousands of hours of TV shows, movies, kids content, documentaries, music videos, and much more across VOD and linear channels.

Discover Digital is the all-inclusive technology and content backend provider for VOD and IPTV services to telcos and ISPs, and also provides client relationship management, marketing support, and a variety of creative services.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

