DigitalGlue at CCW:

Content and Communications World (CCW) Preview

DigitalGlue

Booth 737

In its booth at CCW, DigitalGlue will showcase the best-in-breed signal routing technologies of several of its manufacturing partners in a demonstration of seamless HD content distribution. Solutions from Harmonic, Barnfind Technologies, Bridge Technologies, VideoFlow, and TAG V.S. will be presented in a single rack to show live operation of file playout, flexible routing, monitoring, video distribution, and video correction at the receive site.

Featured products include the VideoFlow DVP10 Protector and Sentinel for eliminating packet loss and jitter with Internet video delivery; the TAG V.S. MCM-9000 series of multichannel monitoring and mosaic solutions; Bridge Technologies' VB120 Broadcast Probe, a blade-based controller for continuous digital TV monitoring and two-time winner of the IABM Game-Changer Award; and Barnfind Technologies' BarnOne, a remarkably simple yet elegant 1-RU signal transport platform that will be running IP and ASI small form programmable units at the show.

In addition, DigitalGlue will highlight two solutions from Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure. The solutions include the ProView(TM) 8100 commercial integrated receiver-decoder and the Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) 7000 integrated media server. The ProView 8100 is a compact, fully featured unit for general-purpose primary distribution applications. The Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 provides users with a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solution for up to four SD or HD channels and supports channel-in-a-box functionality with the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system.

Company Quote:

"With 12 years of service in systems integration, rapid software development, and thousands of installed channels, DigitalGlue is the source for satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT solutions for today's rapidly converging digital video ecosystem. In our first-ever appearance at CCW, our partners will help us tell our company's story by showing how DigitalGlue can deliver maximum ROI through integrated solutions for moving video over the Internet, affordable HD playout, and content routing in space-constrained operations such as uplink trucks."

-- Sean Busby, President and Co-Founder, DigitalGlue

Company Overview:

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.