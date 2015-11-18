Digital Vision Showcasing Restoration and Archive Scanning Tools at AMIA 2015 Annual Conference

London, UK/Los Angeles, CA - November 17, 2015 - Digital Vision will be on hand for the Association of Moving Archivists Annual Conference, taking place in Portland, OR, Nov. 18-21. One of the most important events in the restoration and preservation community, AMIA's Annual Conference provides an opportunity for a diverse array of professionals and companies to participate in an intensive learning forum for audio-visual preservation and access. Digital Vision will be participating in the AMIA Vendor Café, two full days of access to industry experts who are on hand to answer questions, consult and confer with conference attendees.

The leading supplier of color grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries, Digital Vision will be showcasing their complete scanning and restoration workflow at AMIA 2015. The company will be demonstrating Phoenix, its world-renowned restoration software; Loki, a new image processing automation tool; and the Golden Eye 4 archive scanner. With its innovative Universal Optical system, the industry-leading Golden Eye 4 is the most flexible archive scanner available.

New features to Phoenix will be on display, including updated Paint and Repair tools and the new DVO Pixel, which automatically finds and fixes dead pixels. Digital Vision will also highlight upcoming Golden Eye features, including magnetic audio, wet gate, infrared dust mapping, and full 8K resolution scanning.

To book a demo or meeting at the Vendor Café, or to meet during the Conference, please contact Brian Beard on 904.687.3243 or at brian.beard@digitalvision.se. For more information on Digital Vision and their award-winning products, please visit www.digitalvision.tv.