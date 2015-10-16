Digital Projection China brings AV Stumpfl to the Future of Projection event, Beijing

High-performance projector manufacturer Digital Projection China will present the Future of Projection at the five-star Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace on Wednesday, 21 October 2015.

This event will showcase the latest technology and knowledge for applications ranging from large-scale 3D projection mapping, digital signage and camera-based automatic calibration.

Innovation highlights from AV Stumpfl including the compact and robust solid-state FHD Player, Wings Engine Stage media servers and Avio control software. These will be demonstrated integrated with the Insight Laser 4K and E-Vision Laser 6500/8500 projectors from Digital Projection International.

All technologies are available through and supported by Digital Projection based in Beijing, China.

“In what promises to be a fun and information-rich event, it will be attended mostly by our Northern Chinese customers ranging from theme parks, design centers, educational and training institutions,” says David Liu, Executive Director at Digital Projection China.

“With AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Stage we can offer our customers 4K playback and the FHD Player is a compact and economic media solution for the visitor attractions industry.”

www.AVStumpfl.com