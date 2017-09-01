Digital Nirvana to Showcase Cloud-Based Captioning Technologies at IBC 2017

Fremont, CA – At the upcoming IBC Show, Digital Nirvana will demo new closed captioning, caption synchronization, video logging, and subtitle generation services for broadcasters, media production houses, and video content producers. The company will exhibit in Hall 14, Stand P25 at IBC 2017, which takes place September 15-19 at Amsterdam’s RAI Convention Centre.

Making its IBC debut, Digital Nirvana’s new automated closed captioning services facilitate broadcasters and media houses worldwide to have accurate closed captions integrated into their videos. The company offers post-production, pop-on, and roll-up captioning services, along with subtitling and caption synchronization. With Digital Nirvana’s flexible program interface, users can set up customized workflows and deliver content in any video format.

“Our automated captioning services were developed in response to customer need,” said Hiren Hindocha, President and CEO, Digital Nirvana. “Creators of news and sports content are facing new challenges with regulations, user engagement, and discoverability of video content. Our technology provides efficient and highly accurate closed captioning services, which both ensures regulatory compliance and improves viewer experience.”

Digital Nirvana has its own state-of-the-art automated speech to text conversion technology that powers the caption service, and is coupled with the ability to generate various caption formats, customize outputs, integrate directly to customers’ video platform, and streamline the process to ensure compliance. Digital Nirvana’s captioning technology provides accurate closed captions and subtitles in numerous languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Italian, Polish, and Indian languages.

Digital Nirvana also offers a caption synchronization service, which can be used by broadcasters to extract captions for a clip that was broadcasted at an earlier period of time, retime captions, and repurpose live broadcast captions for online delivery. Digital Nirvana’s caption synchronization service leverages audio fingerprinting technology to find exact matches of clips specified, and Digital Nirvana’s caption lookup technology alerts users of the presence of captions - saving time and cost to publish.

Also to be showcased at IBC is Digital Nirvana’s video logging technology, which helps customers better organize their data and improve discoverability. The video logging service utilizes an automated speech-to-text engine to create metadata, such as tags and keywords, for large amounts of video assets.

Digital Nirvana also offers automated transcription services for use in corporate environments, including seminars, educational forums, workshops, financial reporting and more. The service enables users to stream transcripts of audio files into their live workflow seamlessly, and allows customers to access a highly accurate edited version of transcripts later on.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

