Digital Nirvana Offers Broadcasters a Smooth Migration Path in Advance of Volicon Observer End-of-Support Date

FREMONT, Calif. — Feb. 12, 2020 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media-monitoring and metadata generation services, is leveraging its uniquely robust MonitorIQ broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform and the company's wealth of solution-specific expertise to enable a seamless migration path for users of the Volicon Observer broadcast monitoring and compliance product. The Volicon system will reach its end-of-support date this coming June.

"I and many of my colleagues at Digital Nirvana contributed to development and refinement of the Observer feature sets that broadcasters know so well today," said Keith DesRosiers, director of sales solutions at Digital Nirvana. "We know the Observer product inside and out, and we've built on that knowledge and experience to design and deliver new forward-looking solutions with which broadcasters can gain greater insight into aired content — and derive greater value from that content. MonitorIQ goes beyond regulatory and compliance requirements, giving broadcasters access to valuable next-generation tools for content processing and analysis."

MonitorIQ is a secure, easy-to-use solution that allows broadcasters to record, store, monitor, analyze, and repurpose content. The platform enables broadcasters to collect and use knowledge about their broadcast content to meet a wide range of regulatory and compliance requirements. Built on a reliable and secure Linux platform, it is extensible into broadcast operations with open APIs. With MonitorIQ, broadcasters gain access to AI-based cloud microservices for closed caption generation; caption quality assessment; caption realignment; and video intelligence for objects, ads, logos, and facial recognition.

"Broadcasters have a window of opportunity between now and June to make a thoughtful decision about how they will move forward with broadcast monitoring and compliance logging. With Digital Nirvana and MonitorIQ, they can opt for the best-available migration route now, with full confidence that they're investing in a company and product that will continue to evolve along with the industry," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Nirvana. "We've been very pleased with the number of Volicon users that have already migrated to MonitorIQ. The market seems to understand that we have valuable past experience as well as the forward-looking vision to take them wherever they want to go."

Already, thousands of MonitorIQ channels are deployed for leading broadcasters and networks. Broadcasters interested in seeing the new features for themselves can arrange a virtual live demo or simply stop by the Digital Nirvana booth (SU9505) at the 2020 NAB Show.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance-driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

