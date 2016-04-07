Digital Nirvana Makes Inaugural Appearance at PBS TechCon 2016

Wayne, N.J. – Digital Nirvana, developers of the Media Management Platform for content creation, capture and delivery, will showcase its station compliance, media monitoring, transport stream recording, and closed captioning technology and services at the upcoming PBS Technology Conference. Taking place April 13-15 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Digital Nirvana will exhibit in Booth 112 at PBS TechCon.

“Many broadcasters rely on our media management solutions to improve operations, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams,” said Hiren Hindocha, President and CEO, Digital Nirvana. “PBS TechCon attracts high-level broadcast and content creation professionals and we are eager to show our leading technologies at this show for the first time.”

A highlight of Digital Nirvana’s PBS TechCon booth will be its new cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) model of the MonitorIQ compliance recording and monitoring solution. The SaaS model works for both broadcast and OTT online programming. The latest version of the Media Management Platform includes the new CAR/TS (Capture, Analyze, Replay Transport Stream) transport stream recording and compliance monitoring system for both broadcast and online channels. CAR/TS provides broadcasters the ability to record and monitor one or multiple streams and provide alerts on non-compliance. The solution also enables users to extract segments of the transport stream and export them for more detailed analysis. CAR/TS also offers time-shifted playout for multiple time zone broadcasts or in disaster recovery mode protects TV stations and networks from ever being off air.

Also making its debut at PBS TechCon is Digital Nirvana’s new closed captioning service for broadcasters and online content publishers. Compatible with all technology platforms, it includes post-production roll-up and pop-on captioning services, as well as caption synchronization conversion to an IP format from broadcast or vice versa. The closed captioning service can handle multiple SD and HD video formats and a wide range of caption file formats. It uses specialized, in-house encoding to provide tailor-made solutions for each customer, including ready-to-air captioned videos, and the service implements checkpoints to ensure content and caption quality and industry compliance.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

www.digital-nirvana.com