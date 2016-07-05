Digital Nirvana Forms Strategic Partnership with Manufacturer Rep L.S. Enroth & Associates

Fremont, CA –Digital Nirvana, developers of innovative media management technologies, announces a new partnership with L.S. Enroth & Associates. The California-based firm will act as a manufacturer representative for Digital Nirvana in the Southwestern region of the U.S., including Southern California, Southern Nevada and the entire state of Arizona. Digital Nirvana’s expanding product line includes the latest version of its Monitor IQ media management platform and new CAR/TS transport stream recorder, along with new closed captioning service offerings.

“We’re excited to have L.S. Enroth join our growing list of representative companies,” said Hiren Hindocha, Digital Nirvana’s CEO. “As our product line expands, we’re forming more relationships with well-respected manufacturer reps. We’re confident that L.S. Enroth’s experience in the broadcast industry will help us expand our customer base in the Southwest region. We’re looking forward to working with them.”

Larry Enroth, founder of L.S. Enroth, added, “Technical innovation and outstanding service are the attributes that attracted me to forming a partnership with Digital Nirvana. As broadcasters, media companies, and content providers look to better manage and repurpose media content, there are requirements to provide content analysis and meet FCC guidelines. Digital Nirvana offers effective tools to handle these challenges, and I’m looking forward to offering their products in the region and expanding their customer opportunities.”

Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ platform delivers a full range of multi-channel signal monitoring, logging, compliance and archiving functions and is fully customizable. Version 5.0 of MonitorIQ includes a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) model, allows cloud-based recording and OTT stream monitoring, and features an easy-to-use interface for quicker content search and retrieval, as well as HTML5 and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS).

The company’s new transport stream recorder, CAR/TS (Capture, Analyze, Replay Transport Stream), records and monitors the transport stream and provides alerts on non-compliance. It also features the ability to cut segments and export sections of the transport stream for more detailed analysis, offers time-shifted playout for multiple time zone broadcasts, along with a disaster recovery solution for keeping a broadcaster’s signal on-air with recorded content. CAR/TS is included within the Monitor IQ system, and is also available as a standalone product.

Another new technology recently introduced by Digital Nirvana is its closed captioning service for broadcasters and online content publishers. Compatible with all technology platforms, it includes post-production roll-up and pop-on captioning services, as well as caption synchronization conversion to an IP format from broadcast or vice versa. The closed captioning service can handle multiple SD and HD video formats and a wide range of caption file formats. It uses specialized, in-house encoding to provide tailor-made solutions, including ready-to-air captioned videos, and the service implements checkpoints to ensure content and caption quality and industry compliance.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

