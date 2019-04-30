Digital Nirvana Appoints Keith DesRosiers to Director of Sales Solutions

FREMONT, Calif. — April 30, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge compliance monitoring and metadata generation services, today announced the appointment of Keith DesRosiers as the company's director of sales solutions. DesRosiers brings more than 20 years of industry experience to this new role, where he will focus on customer solutions and increased sales of Digital Nirvana's compliance logging, closed caption generation, and metadata enhancement solutions.

DesRosiers joins the Digital Nirvana team from Verizon Digital Media Services, where he served as director of solutions engineering after the 2016 acquisition of Volicon, a leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. DesRosiers spent 10 years at Volicon, and later Verizon Digital Media Services, where he provided full product lifecycle support and helped to design and implement the company's audio and video logging and monitoring solutions. DesRosiers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Northeastern University.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith to the Digital Nirvana team and he joins at a perfect time as we work to develop and deliver new innovative solutions," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Digital Nirvana. "At Volicon and Verizon Digital Media Services, Keith worked closely with customers to identify their key needs and wants, and then worked with the engineering team to develop and implement products based on industry trends and customer feedback. At Digital Nirvana, we look forward to tapping into Keith's in-depth knowledge of our technology, industry trends, and customer needs to help design and build the next generation of our creation and compliance products."

More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

# # #

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/190430DigitalNirvana.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-KeithDesRosiers.jpg

Photo Caption: Digital Nirvana Names Keith DesRosiers as Director of Sales Solutions

Share it on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Digital_Nirvana%20welcomes%20Keith%20DesRosier%20to%20the%20Digital%20Nirvana%20team.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DvQTBP

Follow Digital Nirvana:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/digital_nirvana

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-nirvana-inc.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Digital.Nirvana.Inc

YouTube: https://www.