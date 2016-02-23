Digital Alert Systems -- NEW at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Product Preview

Digital Alert Systems

Booth N3422

DASDEC(TM) Version 3.0 Software Upgrade

At the 2016 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will showcase its new DASDEC(TM) Version 3.0 software upgrade for advanced EAS/CAP compliance. This software features dozens of new functional and operational improvements including the unique Alert Agent(TM), a more enhanced and powerful way to selectively process EAS messages from a variety of sources, as well as to streamline menus and reduce compliance complexity. Fully compliant with upcoming 2016 FCC requirements, Version 3.0 is the perfect upgrade to the perfect EAS/CAP system.

Photo Caption: DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDEC-Emergency-Messaging-Platform.jpg

Audio Management System (AMS) Version 2.0

The new Version 2.0 of Digital Alert System's Audio Management System (AMS) provides a number of additional functions customers have requested for more refined compliance with television's 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA). Just one example: Many customers requested the new auto-recue function, which retains original message contents for repeated playout until it is replaced by new content.

Photo Caption: Digital Alert Systems Audio Management System (AMS)

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS-AMS.zip

Other Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2016 NAB Show:

DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

The DASEOC M series is the only fully integrated EAS/CAP equipment capable of simultaneously providing all four EAS and CAP functions: CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Simultaneous alert origination to both EAS and CAP servers means that emergency managers need just one device to do it all.

Photo Caption: DASEOC Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-DASEOCfront.jpg

DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

The DASDEC(TM)-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP message management in a fully integrated package. The DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC compliance while making the system easier than ever to integrate with a wide variety of new and existing third-party equipment. Flexible packaging allows for various model configurations ranging from low-cost decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multiple-interface applications.

Photo Caption: DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-DASDEC-IIfront.jpg

MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel Audio Player and Program Switcher

The award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel audio player and program switcher provides multiple and completely independent switching, playout, and control functions to meet multiple EAS program stream requirements and 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) channel management.

Photo Caption: MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel EAS Audio Player and Program Switcher

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-MultiPlayer-front.jpg



Company Quote:

"As emergency messaging and compliance evolve, we strive to innovate and offer a more refined approach to handling the complexity of message management. Our customers now demand a completely new level of EAS/CAP message control -- far beyond anything previously available -- and even simpler setup and operation. To address such requirements, we continually enhance our products with many of the features requested by our customers. Our newest software upgrades reflect several years of development and refinement, and we will highlight this work by demonstrating the new auto-recue feature for the Audio Management System and the new DASDEC Version 3.0 with Alert Agent. We're excited to be able to offer this upgrade to our customers, and we look to forward to providing continued support and enhancements in the future."

-- Bill Robertson, Vice President of Business Development for Digital Alert Systems

Company Overview:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems brands. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Suggested Tweet: NETIA Products at the 2016 NAB Show - http://goo.gl/8yQwK2

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.