Digital Alert Systems and BroadStream Solutions Partner to Support Streamlined, Cost-Effective EAS Messaging Playout

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 13, 2016 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, today announced that it has partnered with BroadStream Solutions to integrate its DASDEC(TM) Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messaging platform with the BroadStream OASYS integrated playout solution to enable a reliable, streamlined, and cost-effective model for robust EAS playout.

"We are very pleased to team with Digital Alert Systems on the integration of its EAS/CAP solution into our OASYS integrated playout solution for our U.S.-based customers," said Peter Wharton, vice president, technology and business development, at BroadStream Solutions. "The DAS EAS solution provides a new level of service to U.S. broadcasters and one we are proud to provide."

OASYS is a unified content delivery solution that can be configured for all kinds of channels and applications. Running on commodity IT-based hardware and supporting the largest range of servers in the industry, OASYS delivers truly integrated playout on a single server, providing the power and IT-network independence that broadcasters demand. The DASDEC platform has been designed to enable EAS messaging in accordance with ever-evolving technology and EAS requirements. The widely deployed DASDEC system employs a network-centric design and leverages robust information exchange protocols to enable straightforward control and operation.

Both legacy and software-based integration of the DAS platform with the OASYS solution allows the BroadStream media sever to handle all necessary playout and EAS tasks. Without the need for an external character generator, the user can reduce the equipment, cabling, time, energy, and money required for EAS playout. Full integration with Digital Alert Systems' EAS-Net protocol provides another unique value to the broadcaster by providing a tight IP-based communication link between the devices, enabling a flexible networked alternative to traditional serial I/O and audio cabling.

"This integration of the DASDEC platform and OASYS solution unites two leading broadcast technologies in a well-supported solution for simple, cost-effective EAS playout," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "With this partnership, we provide a very easy path toward integration of a new or existing DASDEC system with BroadStream's proven playout solution."

The combined DASDEC / OASYS solution will be at NAB 2016 on the BroadStream Solutions booth 6315 in the North Hall.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. Information about Monroe Electronics is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About BroadStream Solutions

BroadStream Solutions (www.broadstream.com) specializes in the playout of linear television channels and news playout tools for broadcasters, networks, cable, and satellite operations around the globe. BroadStream Solutions develops easy-to-use, software-based, modular solutions that combine automation, playout, and graphics with other broadcast tools in a single integrated playout platform that is easy to configure, scales quickly, and is tailored to each customer's specific situation. Designed to help better manage multiple formats and workflows, solutions are available in SD, HD, and IP, as well as SD/HD-SDI and SDI/IP hybrid playout configurations, to provide a solid migration path to future technologies, including the cloud, which makes transitioning easier. BroadStream Solutions' 25-plus years of expertise in broadcast consistently deliver flexibility, dependability, improved workflows, and operational efficiency for clients and customers around the world. Further information is available at www.broadstream.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems brands. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

