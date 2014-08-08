Digigram to Showcase RAVENNA/AES67 Compatibility of IQOYA IP Audio Codec Line at IBC2014

RAVENNA Connectivity Enables Much Greater Levels of Flexibility in Design and Implementation of Radio Broadcasters' Audio Infrastructures

MONTBONNOT, France -- Aug. 5, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that it will showcase the addition of RAVENNA/AES67 connectivity to the company's IQOYA range of audio-over-IP (AoIP) codecs at IBC2014. In enabling radio facilities to take advantage of the technical and cost benefits of high-performance RAVENNA networks and AES67 compatibility, these solutions help ease users' migration toward greater use of IP audio within their studios and ultimately facilitate more flexible design and use of their audio infrastructures.

"Digigram was among the first members of the RAVENNA consortium launched by ALC NetworX in 2010 and was active in the AES67 standardization committee. We are leveraging the expertise and experience gained to offer an expanding range of products enabled with RAVENNA/AES67 connectivity," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "Our IQOYA products are among the first IP audio codecs to offer RAVENNA and AES67 connectivity, and we look forward to highlighting the significant benefits this product line can bring to radio operations at IBC2014."

Enabling new levels of performance and flexibility in IP audio transport, RAVENNA is an AES67-compatible open technology standard that represents a major technological advance for low-latency synchronous audio distribution over IP infrastructures. The RAVENNA/AES67-compatible IQOYA solutions being shown at IBC2014 allow users to get audio programs directly from an in-studio RAVENNA network and subsequently encode and stream them over IP to transmitter sites via a WAN in compliance with EBU ACIP (Tech 3326). Users likewise can decode EBU ACIP streams from a WAN to their in-studio RAVENNA network.

Digigram's IQOYA IP audio codec product range, now equipped with RAVENNA/AES67 support, includes the IQOYA *LINK, IQOYA *LINK/LE, IQOYA *SERV/LINK, and IQOYA *CALL products. These enhanced solutions will be available for demonstration during IBC2014 and available for shipping before the end of 2014.

