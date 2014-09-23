Digigram to Provide Sound Cards for Innovative Jelli RadioSpot Programmatic Ad Platform

Digigram VX222e Sound Card Integrates Easily Into Jelli's RadioSpot Platform to Provide Broadcast-Quality Audio Essential in Ad Playout Applications

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 23, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that its VX222e series of sound cards has been selected by Jelli for integration into the company's RadioSpot(TM) programmatic advertising platform, engineered to streamline the buying and running of radio ads. Digigram's analog and digital stereo sound card will provide the RadioSpot platform with the broadcast-quality audio that is so critical in the playout of commercial content.

"Broadcast engineers are familiar with the quality and reliability of Digigram products, and so they understand the performance benefits that Digigram's VX222e sound card brings to our RadioSpot appliance," said Jateen Parekh, chief technology officer at Jelli. "As the industry makes the leap from decades-old processes to the more sophisticated, intelligent, and efficient model enabled by RadioSpot, it's important for radio broadcasters to have confidence in the technology that underpins our programmatic advertising platform."

Jelli's patented RadioSpot technology significantly increases efficiency, accountability, and transparency for broadcast radio advertising by instantly serving ads on radio stations across the country, thereby leading to fewer errors, lower costs, better insights, and higher revenue and cash flow. RadioSpot is integrated with advanced buying and planning tools and supports all major third-party broadcast traffic systems. Today, Jelli's programmatic ad platform is deployed at more than 400 radio stations in 185 U.S. cities, reaching 60 million people weekly and serving more than four billion ad impressions annually.

Digigram's versatile VX222e stereo sound card includes balanced analog inputs and outputs with 24-bit converters, as well as digital input/output in AES/EBU or S/PDIF formats. Special features include two general-purpose inputs and two general-purpose outputs. Support for leading PC audio drivers allows this high-quality card to integrate smoothly into the solutions created by Digigram partners such as Jelli.

"We are proud to welcome Jelli as a new OEM partner because the company's innovative solutions leverage our technology in a smart and creative new way," said Stéphane Bert, head of technical support at Digigram. "RadioSpot offers radio stations and media outlets a very appealing alternative for buying and running ad spots, and we're confident that our VX222e sound card will contribute to the quality and ongoing success of this smart platform."

About Jelli Inc.(R)

Jelli is the first cloud-based ad platform for the $40 billion global radio market. Our mission is to create the easiest and fastest way to buy and run radio spots. We bring the transparency, accountability, and real-time delivery of the Web to the offline medium of terrestrial radio. Our patented audio serving platform automates terrestrial radio advertising for advertisers and network operators, reaching millions of listeners weekly, and serving billions of ad impressions annually. We are based in San Mateo, California, and New York City, and our investors include Relay Ventures, Intel Capital, First Round Capital, and several prominent angel investors.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

