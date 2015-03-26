Digigram Marks 30 Years of Innovation With Launch of New Visual Identity

New Look and Logo Signify Company's Commitment to Innovation, Reflect Its Dynamism and Forward Momentum

MONTBONNOT, France -- March 25, 2015 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by introducing a new look and logo designed to symbolize the dynamic, modern face of the company while reflecting both its strong history and future-oriented focus. Based on an image of audio waves propagating in an infinite spiral, the logo echoes the "D" in Digigram and is evocative of the "play" symbol known worldwide.

"Over the past three decades, from its early participation in the revolution of radio to its current delivery of advanced sound cards and IP-based audio/video solutions, Digigram has grown into a world-leading provider of technologies supporting the digital media industries," said Philippe Delacroix, president and CEO at Digigram. "The production of technical advances in the service of our customers always has been at the heart of our business. The shape and flow of our new logo, enhanced with a vibrant touch of color, reinforce the idea of dynamic forward movement and speak to Digigram's continual work to offer uniquely sophisticated solutions to the global marketplace."

Founded in Grenoble in 1985 and publicly traded since 1997, Digigram has evolved into the world leader in professional sound cards and a leading provider of advanced audio- and video-over-IP solutions. Throughout its history, Digigram has altered the marketplace by introducing new technologies and derivative products with transformative functionality. In the early '90s, for example, Digigram entered the radio broadcasting market with the first digital sound card, the PCX3. Capable of compressing and decompressing audio digitally in real time, this innovative product disrupted the broadcast industry not only by signaling the end of reliance on tape, but also by enabling the deployment of radio automation solutions.

At the dawn of the new century, Digigram launched its EtherSound(TM) range, enabling the transport of low-latency audio via Ethernet LANs and allowing the replacement of the traditional multipair cables. A decade later, Digigram altered the way in which signals are transported to and from radio broadcast facilities. The company's IP audio transport products made it easier and more affordable for reporters to send contributions to the studio live over the Internet and also facilitate more flexible distribution of programs to listeners.

In the past few years, Digigram has made strategic acquisitions that bring advanced IP video solutions into the company's portfolio, rounding out a complete offering of IP-based solutions. Through ongoing R&D, Digigram is extending these technologies into solutions that leverage the cloud to enable more flexible and efficient management and transport of audio and video.

Digigram's perpetual commitment to research and innovation in the realm of audio and video technologies is reflected by the company's new visual identity. Later in 2015, this campaign will include the publishing of a new corporate website that is closely aligned with the symbolism and visual impact of the new Digigram logo.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Please Visit Digigram at the 2015 NAB Show, Booth C1858

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-PhilippeDelacroix.jpg

Photo Caption: Philippe Delacroix, President and CEO, Digigram