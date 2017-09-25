Digigram IQOYA *VIP Audio-Over-IP Streaming Software Earns NewBay Best of Show Award at IBC2017

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 25, 2017 -- Digigram today announced that its IQOYA *VIP audio-over-IP (AoIP) streaming software earned a NewBay Best of Show Award at IBC2017. Presented by Radio World International, a NewBay brand, the award recognizes Digigram's IQOYA *VIP as one of the most innovative products serving the radio industry exhibited at this year's show.



"Our IQOYA *VIP software service heralds a revolution in how live content for radio can be connected, operated, and delivered," said Digigram CEO Jérémie Weber. "Flexible, scalable, and unique in its genre, IQOYA *VIP provides comprehensive audio routing along with IP audio streaming, encoding, and decoding. Helping telcos and CDNs design full end-to-end broadcast delivery systems, it opens doors to radio-as-a-service solutions."



Digigram's IQOYA *VIP is unique in simultaneously providing encoding, decoding, and transcoding capacity (for both Windows and Linux applications) and delivering multiple audio content to transmitter sites, web radio CDNs, multiplexers, and other studios in multiple audio formats via multiple protocols. The software service offers the same robustness as hardware-based solutions but is infinitely more cost-effective, scalable, and flexible.



Using IQOYA *VIP to access and leverage Digigram's renowned AoIP streaming technology as a software service, ecosystem partners can more quickly create their own live streaming, processing, and encoding systems. By integrating seamlessly with third-party applications and simplifying integration of IP streams, IQOYA *VIP brings added value to automation system providers and radio stations.



