Inter BEE 2017

Inter BEE 2017

Stand 1206 / Hall 1 With S.C.Alliance Inc.

Stand 5307 / Hall 5 With Village Island

Nov. 15-17, Chiba City, Japan



Digigram at Inter BEE 2017



At Inter BEE 2017, Digigram will highlight its professional analog, digital, and IP sound cards, along with audio-over-IP (AoIP) codecs dedicated to outside broadcasting and program distribution. The company will also showcase audio interfaces and transport-over-IP solutions, including products such as the acclaimed IQOYA *X/LINK.



Program Distribution Range of Audio-Over-IP Codecs

On S.C.Alliance Inc. Stand 1206 in Hall 1



Audio-Over-IP Transport and Processing Codecs



NEW IQOYA *X/LINK Hardware Audio-Over-IP Codec Delivers Multiple Audio Programs to Multiple Targets

The IQOYA *X/LINK integrates multiple IP audio codecs for program distribution for studio-to-studio links (SSL), studio-to-transmitter links (STL), DVB, and web radio. It allows connectivity to legacy audio infrastructures (analog, AES/EBU), and to full IP audio infrastructures (AES67/Ravenna). The number of supported stereo I/Os can be increased by software options from one to eight, selected between four analog I/O channels, two stereo AES/EBU I/Os, and AES67/Ravenna I/Os. IQOYA *X/LINK allows for multiformat encoding and multiprotocol streaming of each input program, as well as for IP audio transcoding. Using the well-proven Digigram FluidIP™ technology, it offers a rich set of features allowing for reliable transport of audio content over managed and unmanaged networks (FECs, redundant dual streaming with time diversity, VLANs, QoS, IGMPv2 and v3), and for audio service continuity on transmitter sites (three backup levels, backup on SD card, switchable hardware bypass of the first audio input to output in case of power supply failure). It also offers four RJ-45 network ports — allowing for full separation of IP traffic (control, dual streaming, AES/Ravenna streams) — and two internal redundant power supply units.



New MPX Option on the IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE STL Audio-Over-IP Hardware Codecs

IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE STL IP audio codecs allow for the transport of the MPX signal directly from the studio to the transmitter sites, via a software option. The input MPX signal can be analog or digital (MPX over AES192), and the output MPX signal is delivered in both analog and digital formats. This solution eliminates the need to deploy and maintain several pieces of equipment — not only RDS and stereo encoders, but also a costly sound-processing unit — at each transmitter site, by generating the MPX signal once on the studio side, thus reducing both investment and operational costs.



IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multichannel MADI / AES67 / AES/EBU / Analog Audio-Over-IP Hardware Codec for Radio Program Distribution

IQOYA *SERV/LINK is the most powerful Digigram IP audio codec. Its high channel density and superior processing power allow for the delivery of multiple audio programs to transmitter sites, DVB multiplexers, web radio CDNs, and other studios.



Available in a 1-RU rack version, the codec can handle up to eight stereo analog channels, 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, 64 stereo MADI channels, or 64 stereo AES67/RAVENNA channels, and up to 64 stereo codecs with multiple GPIOs and RS-232 ports for auxiliary data tunneling. The scalability of the system allows users to expand the supported number of audio I/Os. IQOYA *SERV/LINK is one of the industry's few audio-over-IP codecs that can simultaneously stream raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.



Award-Winning IQOYA *VIP Audio-Over-IP Software



On Village Island Stand 5307 in Hall 5



Award-Winning IQOYA *VIP Audio-Over-IP Software Adds Encoding, Transcoding, and Streaming Functions to Existing Systems

At Inter BEE 2017, Digigram will introduce its IQOYA *VIP audio-over-IP (AoIP) software, which provides multiple high-performance encoding, transcoding, and streaming functions. The IQOYA *VIP technology is now accessible as middleware to ecosystem partners for creation of their own live streaming, processing, and encoding systems.



IQOYA *VIP combines Digigram's acclaimed IQOYA IP audio streaming and encoding engine, built on the company's advanced FluidIP™ technology, and virtual multichannel audio devices. This solution allows development partners and system integrators to provide their own value-added applications with confidence that their offerings are built on proven AoIP streaming technology.



Offered as AoIP software, IQOYA *VIP can be hosted on a PC or in the cloud. The engine provides high-performance encoding, transcoding, streaming, and routing functions for Windows® applications. It offers strong added value through IP streaming to radio automation editors, as well as program routing and transcoding for radio stations. Broadcasters and content delivery networks (CDNs) will see a major evolution in their business models using IQOYA *VIP, allowing them to design "radio-as-a-service" solutions.



Refined and optimized over more than 3,000 IQOYA installations for leading broadcast and telecom operations worldwide, Digigram's IQOYA *VIP engine features native high-performance MPEG-TS, Shoutcast/ICEcast, and ACIP dual streaming formats with time diversity, including MPEG, AAC, OPUS, and apt-X encoding/decoding. Because the software is packaged in a high-level module and now controlled through a web services API and GUIs, IQOYA *VIP is also easy for customers to deploy in a variety of use cases ranging from a simple streamer to a complex, multiformat transcoding farm for head-end distribution.



Analog, Digital, and Audio-Over-IP Sound Cards



Digigram is a leading provider of professional-grade sound cards. At Inter BEE 2017, the company will show its popular VX, PCX, LoLa, UAX, and LX series sound cards, including the low-latency, high-density LX-MADI PCIe® sound card and LX-IP AES67/RAVENNA PCIe sound card with a MADI option.



Company Overview:



For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codecs, audio processing software, and cloud applications are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.



Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



