Digigram Inks Distribution Agreement With Australia's Agile Broadcast

MONTBONNOT, France -- Oct. 14, 2014 -- Digigram today announced a new distribution partnership with Australia's Agile Broadcast. As a new distributor for Digigram products, Agile Broadcast will not only serve as a direct outlet for Digigram sound cards, but also work closely with broadcasters and engineering partners to promote and deliver enterprise solutions for audio-over-IP and video-over-IP applications.

"Agile Broadcast and Digigram share common engineering goals, and both companies specialize in the delivery of leading-edge, end-to-end technical systems," said Adrian Harper, founder and director of Agile Broadcast. "Working together, Agile Broadcast and Digigram provide a fully integrated approach to content delivery and distribution solutions for radio and television broadcasters alike."

Agile Broadcast specializes in providing technical solutions tailored to the needs of customers across the Australian broadcast industry. Through its industry experience and technical knowledge of station operations, the company offers clients advanced solutions in all areas of radio broadcast engineering, from consultancy and installations to repairs and maintenance.

"With extensive relationships across the industry, a proven track record, and exceptional technical expertise, Agile Broadcast is an ideal partner for Digigram," said Nancy Diaz Curiel, Digigram sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region. "We very much look forward to working more closely with the company in providing advanced audio and video solutions to the Australian marketplace."

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

