Digigram to Demo 4K Real-Time HEVC Video Encoder Based on KALRAY Manycore Processor Array Chip at IBC2014

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that at IBC2014 it will present a proof of concept for a high-quality, low-power, real-time 4K HEVC video encoder based on a massively parallel multipurpose processor array (MPPA) chip developed by KALRAY.

Digigram will use a system equipped with KALRAY's TurboCard2 to encode 4Kp30 raw files in real time and stream the 4K compressed data over IP using MPEG-TS to an HEVC set-top box that decodes and displays the video on a 4K monitor.

The demo will take place for the duration of the show at stand 8.C51.

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

