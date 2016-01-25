Digigram at BES EXPO 2016

Digigram

BES EXPO 2016

Exhibiting With Technomedia Solutions on Stands 19, 20, and 21 (IP Audio) and With AVF (for Sound Cards) on Stand 42 Feb. 4-6, New Delhi



At BES EXPO 2016, Digigram will highlight a complete range of products designed to address the performance and cost requirements of all IP audio applications. Showcased on partner Technomedia Solutions' stands 19, 20, and 21, Digigram IP solutions simplify the capture and delivery of high-quality audio over IP networks. The company will feature the low-cost, ultra-low-latency IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE audio-over-IP contribution codecs; the IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE stereo audio-over-IP distribution codecs; and the high-density IQOYA *SERV/LINK multiple-stereo or multichannel audio-over-IP codec for professional IP audio distribution. As a preeminent provider of professional-grade sound cards, Digigram will show its popular VX, LoLa, UAX and LX series sound cards on its partner AVF's stand, #42. These include the new low-latency, high-density LX-MADI PCIe(R) sound card and LX-IP PCIe sound card with a MADI option. For reporters on the go, Digigram will also demonstrate the ultra-robust CANCUN USB card, which enables native USB Audio 2.0 streaming, mixing, and processing.





Audio-Over-IP Distribution Range



IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multiple-Stereo or Multichannel Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio, SSL, STL, DVB and Web Radio Program Distribution

Digigram's IQOYA *SERV/LINK incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced FluidIP" technology on a single processing hardware platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks in a high-density format. Designed for radio broadcasting and for intercom and commentary for both radio and TV, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec allows users to configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and between the studio and transmitters, DVB operators, or content delivery networks.

In its compact 1-RU version, the solution can handle up to eight stereo analog channels, 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, 32 stereo MADI channels or multichannel LAN IP audio interfaces (Livewire and RAVENNA), and up to 64 codecs with multiple GPIOs and RS-232 ports for auxiliary data tunneling. The scalability of the system allows users to mix and expand the supported audio I/Os, and a larger 4-RU version provides even higher channel density. The solution supports analog, AES, MADI, Livewire, or RAVENNA audio connectivity and multiple audio codecs (PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, apt-X), and it is one of the industry's few audio-over-IP codecs that can simultaneously stream raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.



IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs for SSL and STL Applications

The IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE codecs are full-duplex encoding and decoding solutions that provide uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links, as well as audio program delivery to DVB operators. Developed in collaboration with major European telcos, the IQOYA *LINK/LE codec is a cost-effective version of Digigram's full-featured IQOYA *LINK codec that gives broadcasters the benefit of 24/7 reliability, audio format flexibility, ease of use, and affordability.

Based on FluidIP" technology, the smart IP audio streaming engine developed by Digigram, both IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE boast high field-proven mean time between failures (MTBF), very low back-to-back latency, and a host of state-of-the-art features that guarantee audio quality and continuity. With audio synchronization based on Network Time Protocol (NTP), these Digigram solutions enable operators to provide a seamless listening experience for users on the go even as they move among the contiguous transmitters used in a multifrequency network. An intuitive Web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.



Audio-Over-IP Contribution Range



IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio Outside Broadcast Applications

Digigram will highlight IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE codecs, which allow users to build reliable low-latency IP audio contribution links while keeping costs under control. These codecs are utilized by Digigram's Mobile Studio and Ultra Mobility solutions, which bring professional quality to full-duplex connections between a remote site and a studio.



IQOYA *CALL protects the investment of broadcast institutions within large fleets of heterogeneous ACIP EBU Tech 3326-compatible equipment managed by SIP infrastructure. Its front panel enables simple and straightforward usage in all outside broadcast situations. IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective and versatile addition to the IQOYA range of IP codecs. It easily provides full-duplex IP audio sessions over the Internet and wireless connections, thanks to its smart signaling and hassle-free symmetric RTP connection mode.



Audio Production

Sound Cards for Mission-Critical Broadcasting

Since 1989, Digigram has provided innovative radio automation, studio, and mobile production sound cards for all mission-critical situations, presenting the most complete analog and digital audio range on the market. At BES 2016, in addition to showing its well-established VX and PCX sound card lines, Digigram will highlight its ultra-low latency LoLa series and new IP-audio networking sound cards such as VX-IP, PCX-IP Livewire" and AES67-compatible LX-IP.

LX-IP PCIe(R) Sound Card for Automation Applications - Available With a MADI Option

The LX-IP PCIe(R) sound card, the first RAVENNA/AES67-enabled product developed by Digigram, features ultra-low latency down to one audio sample per IP packet and up to 256 RAVENNA I/O channels from multiple RAVENNA/AES67 streams. Ideal for high-density audio production or automation applications in radio and TV broadcast studios, this solution makes it easy for users to record and play as many as 128 audio-over-IP RAVENNA/AES67 channels simultaneously in and out of a desktop computer.

Boasting ultra-low round-trip latency down to 3 milliseconds, interoperability with all AES67 requirements, an embedded 128 x 128 switching matrix, PTP grandmaster clock abilities, and high redundancy assured by two Gigabit Ethernet connections, this reliable hardware solution enables broadcasters to maintain high performance regardless of the computational load presented by other applications running on the host system. The MADI option facilitates a seamless transition by supporting use of the LX-IP RAVENNA/AES67 sound card in a synchronous audio environment to connect up to 64/64 I/O MADI channels from/to the host PC and from/to RAVENNA/AES67 audio-over-IP equipment via an embedded routing matrix.



New LX-MADI PCIe(R) Sound Card

During BES 2016, Digigram will showcase the LX-MADI PCIe(R) sound card, designed to provide radio and television broadcasters with reliable multichannel, synchronous-audio PC connectivity in high-density audio production and automation applications. Equipped with an optical MADI interface, the card supports a 64/64 I/O channel count with low round-trip latency down to 3 milliseconds. Embedded 64 x 64 routing gives users direct monitoring capabilities, along with record and play functions.



CANCUN 442-Mic and 222-Mic High-End USB Sound Cards for Reporters and Audio Professionals

Built on a long tradition of no-compromise sound cards, housed in an ultra-robust yet stylish casing, and embedding smart mixing and effects on a powerful dual-core engine, the Digigram CANCUN 442-Mic and 222-Mic are the tools for which reporters and on-the-go audio professionals have been waiting.

Four excellent mic preamps worthy of high-end digital consoles, a professional level of +25 dBu max, simultaneous analog and AES/EBU support, and latency below 4 ms on both Mac OS(R) and Windows(R) platforms are just some of the high-quality features offered by the CANCUN 442-Mic.



Company Overview



For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

