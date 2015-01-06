Digigram at BES EXPO 2015

Digigram

BES EXPO 2015

Exhibiting with Technomedia Solutions on Stand 66 (IP Audio) and AVF on Stand 73 (Sound Cards)

Jan. 15-17, New Delhi

At BES EXPO 2015, the Digigram team will highlight a complete range of products designed to address the performance and cost requirements of all IP audio applications. In showcasing solutions that simplify the capture and delivery of high-quality audio over IP networks, the company will feature the low-cost, ultra-low-latency IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE audio-over-IP contribution codecs; the IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE stereo audio-over-IP distribution codecs; and the high-density IQOYA *SERV/LINK multiple-stereo or multichannel audio-over-IP codec for professional IP audio distribution. As a preeminent provider of professional-grade sound cards, Digigram will show its popular VX, LoLa, and LX series sound cards, including the new low-latency, high-density LX-MADI PCIe(R) sound card and LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe sound card with a MADI option. For reporters on the go, Digigram also will demonstrate the ultra-robust Cancun USB card, which enables native USB Audio 2.0 streaming, mixing, and processing in a stylish casing.

Audio-Over-IP Distribution Range

IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multiple-Stereo or Multichannel Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio Distribution

Digigram's IQOYA *SERV/LINK incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced FluidIP(TM) technology on a single processing hardware platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks in a high-density format. Designed for radio broadcasting and for intercom and commentary for both radio and TV, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec allows users to configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and between the studio and transmitters, DVB operators, or content delivery networks. In its compact 1-RU version, the solution can handle up to eight stereo analog channels, 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, 32 stereo MADI channels, or multichannel LAN IP audio interfaces (Livewire and RAVENNA), and up to 64 codecs with multiple GPIOs and RS232 ports for auxiliary data tunneling. The scalability of the system allows users to mix and expand the supported audio I/Os, and a larger 4-RU version provides even higher channel density. The solution supports analog, AES, MADI, Livewire, or RAVENNA audio connectivity and multiple audio codecs (PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, apt-X), and is one of the industry's few audio-over-IP codecs that can simultaneously stream raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-IQOYA_ServLink_1U.jpg

Photo Caption: IQOYA *SERV/LINK Audio-Over-IP Codec

IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs

The IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE codecs are full-duplex encoding and decoding solutions that provide uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links, as well as audio program delivery to DVB operators. Developed in collaboration with major European telcos, the IQOYA *LINK/LE codec is a cost-effective version of Digigram's full-featured IQOYA *LINK codec that gives broadcasters the benefit of 24/7 reliability, audio format flexibility, ease of use, and affordability. Based on FluidIP(TM) technology, the smart IP audio streaming engine developed by Digigram, both IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE boast high, field-proven mean time between failures (MTBF), very low back-to-back latency, and a host of state-of-the-art features that guarantee audio quality and continuity. With audio synchronization based on Network Time Protocol (NTP), these Digigram solutions enable operators to provide a seamless listening experience for users on the go -- even as they move among the contiguous transmitters used in a multifrequency network. An intuitive Web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-IQOYA-LINK.jpg

Photo Caption: IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs

Audio-Over-IP Contribution Range

IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE Audio-Over-IP Codec for Professional IP Audio Contribution

Digigram will highlight IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE codecs, which allow users to build reliable low-latency IP audio contribution links while keeping costs under control. These codecs are utilized by Digigram's Mobile Studio and Ultra Mobility solutions, which bring professional quality to full-duplex connections between a remote site and a studio.

IQOYA *CALL protects the investment of broadcast institutions within large fleets of heterogeneous ACIP EBU Tech 3326-compatible equipment managed by SIP infrastructure. Its front panel enables simple and straightforward usage in all outside broadcast situations.

IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective and versatile addition to the IQOYA range of IP codecs. It easily provides full-duplex IP audio sessions over the Internet and wireless connections thanks to its smart signaling and hassle-free symmetric RTP connection mode.

As with all IQOYA family members, IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE codecs share the benefits of Digigram's FluidIP(TM) IP audio streaming engine, including smart jitter, packet loss and drift management; quality of service optimization; end-to-end dual-stream redundancy; and stable ultralow latency.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-IQOYA_CALL_LE.jpg

Photo Caption: IQOYA *CALL/LE Audio-Over-IP Codec

Digigram Quote:

"As a leading supplier of audio-over-IP solutions for all applications and all budgets, Digigram will bring to BES EXPO 2015 a full range of innovative IP audio codecs, audio solutions, and professional sound cards particularly well-suited for the FM Radio Phase-III deployment. We look forward to demonstrating the cost and technical efficiencies that our IQOYA audio-over-IP solutions bring to audio contribution and distribution, as well as the uniquely robust performance and feature sets provided by our acclaimed VX, LoLa, LX, and Cancun series sound cards."

-- Philippe Delacroix, President and CEO of Digigram

Company Overview:

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.