Digigram and KALRAY Partner to Create High-Quality, Low-Power, Real-Time HEVC Video Encoder Solutions

Digigram Expertise in Video Quality Metrics, Encoding, and Streaming Enables Use of KALRAY Manycore Processor to Facilitate High-Density HEVC Encoding

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that it has partnered with KALRAY, a developer and manufacturer of manycore processors, to create high-quality, high density real-time HEVC video encoder solutions based on KALRAY's massively parallel Multi Purpose Processor Array (MPPA) chip. Digigram will integrate the resulting technology into new IP-based products and solutions to offer efficient high-density HEVC HD and Ultra HD (4K) video encoding in broadcast and OTT applications.

"We're very excited to be working with Digigram to create unique video encoding solutions," said Eric Baissus, president and CEO of KALRAY. "Digigram's expertise in video quality metrics, encoding, and live streaming complements KALRAY's expertise in parallel processing programming on MPPA. It also takes full advantage of both the MPPA's unique parallel architecture and its video-optimized instruction set to bring a truly disruptive video encoding offering to the market."

KALRAY provides a new generation of manycore processors and acceleration cards for intensive computing applications. The company's technology can be used in a large spectrum of applications, including the video-over-IP applications supported by Digigram products.

"Our technology partnership with KALRAY makes it possible for us to introduce highly efficient real-time HEVC encoding to our product line very quickly and, in turn, enable our customers to dramatically reduce bandwidth requirements and accelerate their deployment of Ultra HD TV to multiscreen OTT applications," said Philippe Delacroix, president and CEO of Digigram. "Because real-time HEVC encoding remains relatively rare, our customers will be positioned to leverage this capability to increase not only revenue-generation opportunities, but also their competitive edge."

About KALRAY

KALRAY is a fabless semiconductor and software company developing and selling a new generation of manycore processors and acceleration cards for high-performance, low-power consumption applications. KALRAY's offering includes the HEVC TURBOCARD that enables high-quality, high-density HEVC encoding solutions to be rapidly deployed on the market. More information about KALRAY and the company's products are available at www.KALRAY.eu or on Twitter by following @KALRAY1.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

