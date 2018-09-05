Deutsche Telekom Launches Feature-Rich 4K IPTV, OTT, and Satellite STB Powered by Zenterio OS

STOCKHOLM — Sept. 5, 2018 — Zenterio, a leading television solutions provider, announced today that Deutsche Telekom (DT), one of Germany's largest telecommunications operators, has launched EntertainTV Sat, a new high-end 4K IPTV, OTT, and satellite set-top box (STB) powered by Zenterio OS. Relying on the future-proof, content-centric architecture of Zenterio OS, DT has enabled new client- and cloud-based features and services, including OTT video-on-demand (YouTube, Netflix, and more), hybrid local/network PVR, HTML5 apps, and other broadcast and streaming innovations, with fast time-to-market.

Zenterio OS is an independent operating system for interactive TV that unifies STB deployments in different countries, from multiple vendors and within various ecosystems, via software. It features proven technology that separates hardware from software, making the TV client independent from the backend and the service delivery platform. This reduces integration time and cost for the delivery of advanced video services. Keeping with DT's strategy to embrace client software harmonization in Germany and across its European TV footprint, Zenterio OS provides the operator with a solid platform for future enhancements and full control of its managed client devices.

EntertainTV Sat comprises more than 300 channels; interactive functions like time-shift, restart, and seven-day replay; on-demand offers; sports content; streaming services such as Netflix; and broadcasters' catch-up services. With the STB, TV channels are broadcast via satellite and are also available over the IPTV network. The STB decides which reception method is best for the desired channel based on reception conditions and customer preference.

"Innovation is ongoing at Deutsche Telekom, and we are proud to be a part of this ambitious project to harmonize client software across all countries where DT has television services," said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. "4K service launches are just starting to penetrate the German market, and with the introduction of this new 4K hybrid IP-satellite STB powered by Zenterio OS, DT can meet the growing consumer demand for higher quality, richer featured television services, and drive new revenue streams."

