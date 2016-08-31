Deutsche Bank Capital Markets Strategist Tom Joyce, Hearst Television’s Roger Keating, Forrester’s Melissa Parrish and Matt Askins from E&Y Among Presenters Slated For MFM-BCCA’s “Media Outlook 2017” Seminar in NYC on September 14

Presentations by Tom Joyce, Capital Markets Strategist in Deutsche Bank's Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions (CMTS) origination group, and Roger Keating, SVP of Digital Media for Hearst Television Inc., will kick off next month’s Media Outlook 2017 seminar in New York.

Organized by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM), the half-day seminar will be held on Wednesday, September 14 from Noon-5:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan (between 48th and 49th Streets and 6th and 7th Avenues).

Tom Joyce, who provides analytical content and frameworks for assessing a broad range of topics that directly impact issuers in the U.S. investment grade bond market, will describe the global and domestic factors that are likely to influence the economic outlook for ad-supported media companies in the coming year.

In a presentation entitled “Digital Businesses are from Mars; Legacy Media from Venus,” Hearst Television’s Roger Keating, will draw from his experiences in overseeing the company's growing Digital Media unit in discussing strategies for integrating media business operations in order to accommodate advertiser demands for omniplatform audience engagement.

The half-day seminar will also feature a session providing perspectives on advertising from both sales’ and clients’ perspectives moderated by Melissa Parrish, VP and Research Director Serving B2C Marketing Professionals for Forrester. Confirmed panelists include Cynthia Machata, EVP and Group Media Director at Havas Media Group, and Artie Altman, Executive Vice President for the Katz Television Group.

A panel sharing real-world experience with the new revenue recognition standard is also slated for the event. The discussion will be moderated by Matt Askins, a Partner at Ernst & Young LLP. Opening remarks will be provided by seminar Co-Chairs, MFM Board members David R Bochenek, SVP & CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Jeana Stanley, VP, Finance, Hearst Television; and John Giraldo, Global Controller & CAO, WME-IMG.

“Thanks to the guidance of our Co-Chairs and participation of recognized experts in economics, digital media, advertising, and accounting, Media Outlook 2017 will provide a timely and comprehensive look at the top strategic planning issues media industry businesses will need to address in the coming year,” said Mary M. Collins president & CEO of MFM and BCCA.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.