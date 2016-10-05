Design enhancement for HD 280 PRO monitoring classic

Los Angeles, Calif. – Audio specialist Sennheiser has enhanced its classic HD 280 PRO monitoring headphones with a new design and improved comfort for the wearer. Visitors to the AES Convention will be the first to try out the upgraded model.

“The closed, circumaural HD 280 PRO headphones enjoy an excellent reputation for any monitoring application,” said Jannik Schentek, Portfolio Manager, Live Performance & Music at Sennheiser. “We have now given them a careful design update while fully preserving their much praised audio properties.

The most visible change is the headband, which features differently designed padding that keeps the sensitive fontanelle area of the head free from pressure. This, along with a weight of just 285 g, ensures stress-free use for long hours. The headband length can be adjusted in more than a dozen increments, while the swivel joint and the rotatable ear cups ensure a perfect fit around the ear. Soft ear pads round off the comfort features.

The dynamic HD 280 PROs boast a THD of 0.1% and a very detailed, linear reproduction, spanning a frequency response of 8 to 25,000 kHz. Their impedance of 64 ohms ensures universal connectivity. The headphones feature a single-sided, coiled cable with 3.5 mm/6.3 mm plug.

Their robust design and noise isolation of up to 32 dB make the HD 280 PRO headphones an ideal choice for rough use in outside broadcasting or at the DJ desk. After the job, they fold away for easy transport.

Visit Sennheiser and Neumann at the AES Convention, Booth No. 411, and in Demo Room 503.