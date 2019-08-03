Desarme Chronicles Couple’s Fight for Justice After Son Randomly Gunned Down

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents Ultra Docu, which provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics—some of which have never before been seen in the U.S.—as well as lifestyle, technology-related films and human-interest programming from around the globe.

This month, Ultra Docu presents the network premiere of Desarme, the tragic story of a family’s struggle to obtain justice after their 18-year-old son is randomly gunned down while walking down a Buenos Aires street on his way to lunch with his friends.

After Alfredo Marcenac is killed and six others wounded, his parents Adrián Marcenac and Mónica Bousseyde—together with the Argentine Network for Disarmament and the association that bears Alfredo’s name—embark on a ten-year campaign against the use of firearms by civilians. Desarme chronicles the victories and defeats during the course of their relentless struggle to confront arms manufacturers, the Argentine judiciary and the national bureaucracy. Sadly, Alfredo’s killer was never brought to justice because the judicial system declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Desarme airs on August 05 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Production is provided by DOCTV Latinoamérica, Conferencia de Autoridades Cinematograficas de Iberoamerica (CACI) and Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales Argentina (INCAA). Hernán Fernández directs and Alfredo Marcenac’s friends and family appear as themselves: Juan Arrate, Pablo Jagoe, Juan Marcenac and Lucía Marcenac.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Fios by Verizon and VEMOX™.

For more information visit: Ultra Docu.com and VEMOX.com

