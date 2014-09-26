Derek Jeter to Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ Thursday, Oct. 2

NEW YORK — September 26, 2014 — New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who delivered an electrifying game-winning hit on his final night at Yankee Stadium, will be a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Jeter, who will end his career this weekend at Fenway Park in Boston, began with the Yankees in 1995 and has been an integral part of five world championship teams and has made the All-Star Game 14 times.

“The Tonight Show” will mark Jeter’s first late-night talk show appearance following the end of the season.

Other guests on the Oct. 2 telecast will be James Marsden and chart-topping rock band 5 Seconds of Summer.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Josh Lieb. Gavin Purcell produces. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience.