Densitron introduces two new WUXGA HDMI monitors

Kent, UK, 28 August 2019 –Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology today introduced 7” and 10.1” WUXGA display monitors for broadcast, control and monitoring, test and measurement, and industrial applications.

Both of the monitors feature convenient HDMI connectivity, in-plane switching, high contrast, 1200x1920 resolution, improved colour saturation, a native four-lane MIPI interface, and single VDD power supply.

Densitron Global Business Development Director, Chris Goodhall, said, “We are launching these new displays because there is a distinct need for exceptional high-resolution and wide viewing angle displays for a number of applications that the market is not currently addressing.

“We are confident that these models will join the rest of our range as the best and most optically pristine high-performance displays of their size in the market.”

The 7” version provides peak luminance of 450cd/m2, adjustable brightness, and includes IPS technology that provides 80/80/80/80 symmetric viewing.

Similarly, the 10.1” display provides peak luminance of 600cd/m2, adjustable brightness, as well as IPS technology that provides 85/85/85/85 symmetric viewing.

Both models also provide the twin benefits of optical bonding with Projected Capacitive Touch (PCT) as standard. Furthermore, both are designed to operate continuously in “24/7” mode, with a backlight half-life of 50,000 hours, which is approximately five years.

Goodhall added, “Reliability and longevity are hallmarks of Densitron, which has stood for quality for more than 45 years. By continually improving processes and technologies, we are able to introduce new monitors such as these that are built to, and beyond, the industry’s highest standards.”

Both new monitors are available immediately and will make their public debut at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam from 13-17 September on Stand 8.B41.

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

